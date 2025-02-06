НОВИНИ
Regional Health Inspectorates checked 400 sites for aesthetic procedures after incidents with Botulinum toxin product

Most inspections were carried out in Sofia, Pleven and Blagoevgrad

вече жените тежки оплаквания инжектиране ботокс платили промоционална цена мнима лекарка
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:57, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
More than 400 sites were inspected by the regional health inspectorates during the first two days of extraordinary checks ordered by the Minister of Health, Associate Professor Silvi Kirilov, in connection with the illegal offering and application of various aesthetic procedures.

The inspections cover sites across the country, with the largest number in Sofia, Pleven and Blagoevgrad.

During an inspection at a site in Blagoevgrad, bottles with liquid without labels, batch numbers, or expiration dates were discovered. A site in Plovdiv was found to be storing botulinum toxin products and liquid of unknown origin.

The seized botulinum toxin product administered to the seven women who sought medical help at the 'Pirogov' emergency hospital was submitted for analysis to the Bulgarian Drugs Agency.

A check on the registration status of the seized packages shows that they were imported into the country unregulatedly and had foreign language packaging and leaflets, which do not comply with regulatory requirements.

An analysis to prove the content of the product is pending.

Source: BGNES

