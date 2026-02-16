Road Between Velingrad and Sarnitsa Remains Closed After Flooding from the Chepinska River

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
The situation on the road between Velingrad and Sarnitsa (Southern Bulgaria, Pazardhzik district) is becoming increasingly critical after rising waters from the Chepinska River cut the route off yesterday. This was confirmed to BNT News by the mayor of Sarnitsa municipality, Nebi Bozov, on February 16.

The Chepinska River has overflowed its banks and the Velingrad–Sarnitsa road remains closed.

The road is currently impassable and under water. Municipal officials say adequate measures have yet to be taken by the national Road Infrastructure Agency, Road Infrastructure Agency. As a result, residents are expected to gather for a protest in central Sarnitsa at 15:00 today.

Nebi Bozov, Mayor of Sarnitsa municipality, said:

“The entire river is on the road. We fear this could lead to a dangerous spillover in the Velingrad area, as happened during the 2005 floods. Institutions are passing responsibility between themselves and nothing has been done so far. I call on the Road Infrastructure Agency to assist with clearing operations, otherwise there will be irreversible consequences and the settlement could become cut off.”

