Festive Retro Train Ride from Sofia to Bankya on 1 March - Baba Marta Day

от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
EN
Снимка: Bulgarian State Railways - BDZ

Bulgarian State Railways will operate special themed journeys along the Sofia–Bankya–Sofia route to mark one of the country’s most cherished traditions on 1 March — the Day of the Martenitsa and the arrival of spring.

On Sunday (1 March), railway enthusiasts will have the opportunity to travel aboard the historic railcar No. 19 001.7, which in the last century was used to transport high-ranking state officials. The diesel unit, built in 1960, was among the most advanced of its time and remains notable for its sophisticated technical equipment.

The festively decorated train will make two return trips during the holiday.
The first will depart from Central Station in Sofia at 09:50, arriving in Bankya at 10:15. The return journey will leave at 11:40, reaching Sofia at 12:05.

The second trip will depart Sofia at 13:00, arriving in Bankya at 13:25, with the return service leaving Bankya at 14:25 and arriving back in Sofia at 14:50.

Passengers will be able to combine the retro rail experience with a walk through Bankya’s park and town centre, both located close to the railway station.

Tickets are sold as return journeys with reserved seating included. They are available from ticket offices and railway bureaux at stations nationwide, as well as online. Prices are €22 (43.03 leva) for adults and €11 (21.51 leva) for children up to 10 years old. Availability is limited.

***

Every year on 1st of March, Bulgarian people celebrate a centuries-old tradition called the day of Baba Marta (baba means ‘Grandma’ and Marta means ‘March’), related to sending off the winter and welcoming the approaching spring.

On that day and a few days afterwards, Bulgarians exchange and wear the so-called “Martenitsas” – decorative pieces of red and white twisted threads, symbolising health and happiness and a lucky charm against evil spirits. The Martenitsas are given away to friends, family and colleagues and are worn around the wrist or on clothes. In some villages in the mountains people decorate their houses and domestic animals.

Martenitsa is made of twined red and white threads – woolen, silk, or cotton. The most typical Martenitsa represents two small dolls, known as Pizho and Penda. Pizho is the male doll, usually in white colour. Penda is the female doll, usually in red colour and distinguished by her skirt.

