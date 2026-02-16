БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Делото за смъртта на Сияна: Липсват 12 снимки от втория...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Случаят с намерената в куфар Евгения: Съдът намали...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Шумен остава без вода за неопределено време заради авария...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Market Links' Poll: One in Four Voters Would Back New Formation Led by Rumen Radev

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
EN
Запази
какви нагласите българите еврото показват проучвания алфа рисърч

A survey by 'Market Links' polling agency on voters' attitudes ahead of the upcoming early parliamentary elections suggests that, if voting were held today, a political formation led by former President Rumen Radev would come first with 25.6% of the vote.

The alliance GERB-UDF would rank second on 15.4%, followed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' in third place with 12.5%.

'Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) - New Beginning' would be fourth with 10.5%, while Vazrazhdane would be fifth with 4.5%.

According to the poll, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour), Bulgarian Solcialist Parry (BSP), There Is Such a People, Alliance for Rights and Feedoms and Velichie would remain outside Parliament.

The study was commissioned and conducted jointly by bTV and Market Links among 1,019 respondents between 7 and 13 February 2026, using a combination of face-to-face interviews and an online survey.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
1
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
3
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
Река Чепинска излезе от коритото си, пътят Велинград – Сърница е затворен
4
Река Чепинска излезе от коритото си, пътят Велинград –...
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се имот на Калушев
5
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се имот на...
Наводнения, свлачища и отнесени покриви: Бурята "Ориана" връхлетя Италия, Испания и Франция
6
Наводнения, свлачища и отнесени покриви: Бурята "Ориана"...

Най-четени

Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични проблеми е завел своя антураж към летален край
1
Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични...
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
2
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е невинен, потресена съм
3
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е...
Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата показаха записи от хижата
4
Мистерията "Петрохан": МВР и прокуратурата показаха...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
5
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая "Петрохан" е на цялото общество
6
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая...

More from: Politics

President Iotova: Europe Has Realised It Should Take Its Destiny into Its Own Hands,
President Iotova: Europe Has Realised It Should Take Its Destiny into Its Own Hands,
Scandal and Accusations in Parliament over the 'Petrohan' Case Scandal and Accusations in Parliament over the 'Petrohan' Case
Чете се за: 09:00 мин.
Parliament Accepts Resignation of Anti-Corruption Commission Chair Anton Slavchev Parliament Accepts Resignation of Anti-Corruption Commission Chair Anton Slavchev
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
“We Continue the Change” Calls for International Probe into ‘Petrohan’ Case “We Continue the Change” Calls for International Probe into ‘Petrohan’ Case
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Comments on the 'Petrohan' Case Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov Comments on the 'Petrohan' Case
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
President Iotova on the “Petrohan” Case: I Insist This Case Should Be Fully Unravelled President Iotova on the “Petrohan” Case: I Insist This Case Should Be Fully Unravelled
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Вижте видео от опожаряването на колата на кмета на Бистрица
Вижте видео от опожаряването на колата на кмета на Бистрица
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
ЕС ще участва като наблюдател в заседанието на Съвета за мир на Тръмп ЕС ще участва като наблюдател в заседанието на Съвета за мир на Тръмп
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
По света
Случаят с намерената в куфар Евгения: Съдът намали присъдата на Орлин Владимиров от доживотен затвор на 20 години Случаят с намерената в куфар Евгения: Съдът намали присъдата на Орлин Владимиров от доживотен затвор на 20 години
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Делото за смъртта на Сияна: Липсват 12 снимки от втория оглед на местопроизшествието Делото за смъртта на Сияна: Липсват 12 снимки от втория оглед на местопроизшествието
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Продължава разчистването на пътя Велинград – Сърница
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се имот на...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Шумен остава без вода за неопределено време заради авария в...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
2 г. от смъртта на Навални: Митинги в памет на убития опозиционер...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ