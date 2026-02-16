'Market Links' Poll: One in Four Voters Would Back New Formation Led by Rumen Radev

A survey by 'Market Links' polling agency on voters' attitudes ahead of the upcoming early parliamentary elections suggests that, if voting were held today, a political formation led by former President Rumen Radev would come first with 25.6% of the vote.

The alliance GERB-UDF would rank second on 15.4%, followed by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' in third place with 12.5%.

'Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) - New Beginning' would be fourth with 10.5%, while Vazrazhdane would be fifth with 4.5%.

According to the poll, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour), Bulgarian Solcialist Parry (BSP), There Is Such a People, Alliance for Rights and Feedoms and Velichie would remain outside Parliament.

The study was commissioned and conducted jointly by bTV and Market Links among 1,019 respondents between 7 and 13 February 2026, using a combination of face-to-face interviews and an online survey.