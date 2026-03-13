BSP Opposes Bulgaria's Participation in Trump's Peace Board

Bulgaria’s participation in the Board of Peace contradicts the principles on which Bulgarian foreign policy and international relations are based – respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, according to a statement by the Executive Bureau of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on March 13.

The party says that this is a strategic and fundamental issue that should be referred to the next National Assembly, which would have the legitimacy to rule on it, particularly at a time of dynamic and unpredictable geopolitical processes.

The Board of Peace has nothing to do with the UN Security Council resolution of November 2025, the statement further notes. With that resolution, the United Nations regulated the establishment of a Board of Peace as a body – a temporary administration of Gaza – with a mandate until December 31, 2027.

“The Board is an initiative outside any legitimate international legal framework. It is not a body but a type of organisation. Power is concentrated in one person, the mandate is global rather than limited to Gaza. There is an unlimited time horizon for action, and that one person determines the participants and the conditions of work and also has the right to veto all decisions,” BSP added.

The party noted that EU Member States have reacted cautiously and with deep reservations.

“Against the backdrop of the escalating war in the Middle East, the question becomes even more pressing – that Bulgaria should refrain from participating in such initiatives whose goals and principles are unclear,” the party’s statement concludes.

Bulgaria’s accession to the board of Peace under the patronage of the United States and its president, Donald Trump, was announced on 22 January by the then Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.