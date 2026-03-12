Excellent Conditions for Tourism in the Mountains Tomorrow

There will be showers in the middle of the new week, but before that the weather will stay sunny, with morning fog in places.

Over the weekend, minimum temperatures will remain almost unchanged but maximum temperatures will fall slightly.

On the last day of the working week the minimum temperatures will be between minus 4° and 2°, on the Black Sea coast - from minus 1° on the northernmost, to 5° on the southern coast, in Sofia - around minus 1°.

There will be fog in many places in the plain parts of the country before noon, but in the afternoon it will be sunny almost everywhere. A light to moderate wind will continue to blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 13° and 18°, around 14° in Sofia, lower at the seashore - between 8° and 12°, where also before noon there will be fogs in places, and after noon visibility will improve and it will be sunny. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast.

Mountains: Excellent conditions for tourism tomorrow with sunny skies, occasional cloud increases in the afternoon, and light to moderate east-southeast winds. Maximum temperatures: 4°C at Aleko, 8°C at Borovets and Pamporovo.

Europe

Rain showers, in places significant in amount, will be in the western areas of the continent. Snow, rain, thunder and strong winds are expected in the British Isles tomorrow. There will be rain and thundery activity in the Apennines. Rain will fall in western areas of the Balkans, but over most of the peninsula it will be sunny, with morning fog.

Bulgaria

In Bulgaria it will be sunny over the weekend, with fog and low cloud in many places in the hours before midday. Minimum temperatures will remain almost unchanged, but maximum temperatures will fall slightly and in most of the country will be 10° to 15°.

There will be temporary increases in cloud early in the new week, more significant over mountainous areas in south-western Bulgaria, where rain will fall in isolated places. Minimum temperatures will fall slightly and maximum temperatures will go up.