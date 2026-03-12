БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Excellent Conditions for Tourism in the Mountains Tomorrow

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
EN
Запази
добри условия туризъм планините
Снимка: Татяна Добролюбова

There will be showers in the middle of the new week, but before that the weather will stay sunny, with morning fog in places.

Over the weekend, minimum temperatures will remain almost unchanged but maximum temperatures will fall slightly.

On the last day of the working week the minimum temperatures will be between minus 4° and 2°, on the Black Sea coast - from minus 1° on the northernmost, to 5° on the southern coast, in Sofia - around minus 1°.

There will be fog in many places in the plain parts of the country before noon, but in the afternoon it will be sunny almost everywhere. A light to moderate wind will continue to blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 13° and 18°, around 14° in Sofia, lower at the seashore - between 8° and 12°, where also before noon there will be fogs in places, and after noon visibility will improve and it will be sunny. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast.

Mountains: Excellent conditions for tourism tomorrow with sunny skies, occasional cloud increases in the afternoon, and light to moderate east-southeast winds. Maximum temperatures: 4°C at Aleko, 8°C at Borovets and Pamporovo.

Europe

Rain showers, in places significant in amount, will be in the western areas of the continent. Snow, rain, thunder and strong winds are expected in the British Isles tomorrow. There will be rain and thundery activity in the Apennines. Rain will fall in western areas of the Balkans, but over most of the peninsula it will be sunny, with morning fog.

Bulgaria

In Bulgaria it will be sunny over the weekend, with fog and low cloud in many places in the hours before midday. Minimum temperatures will remain almost unchanged, but maximum temperatures will fall slightly and in most of the country will be 10° to 15°.

There will be temporary increases in cloud early in the new week, more significant over mountainous areas in south-western Bulgaria, where rain will fall in isolated places. Minimum temperatures will fall slightly and maximum temperatures will go up.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Рина Бакалов от Израел: Положението е много тежко, при тревога хората имат по-малко от 10 секунди да се укрият
1
Рина Бакалов от Израел: Положението е много тежко, при тревога...
Проф. Светлана Велизарова: Напуснахме педиатрията, за да спасим себе си и душите си
2
Проф. Светлана Велизарова: Напуснахме педиатрията, за да спасим...
Цената на барел суров петрол премина 100 долара
3
Цената на барел суров петрол премина 100 долара
Петролът пак достигна около 100 долара за барел - Иран атакува петролни танкери в Ормузкия проток
4
Петролът пак достигна около 100 долара за барел - Иран атакува...
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: САЩ и Израел не дават сигнали за бързо прекратяване
5
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: САЩ и Израел не дават сигнали за бързо...
МС ще осигури 5% увеличение на заплатите в пощите, БДЖ, НКЖИ и градския транспорт в общините
6
МС ще осигури 5% увеличение на заплатите в пощите, БДЖ, НКЖИ и...

Най-четени

Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
1
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от Близкия изток
2
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от...
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
3
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
4
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
5
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
Над шест часа продължи операцията на Малена Замфирова, интервенцията е преминала успешно
6
Над шест часа продължи операцията на Малена Замфирова,...

More from: Bulgaria

EC Closes Infringement Procedure Against Bulgaria on Access to Justice for Air Quality
EC Closes Infringement Procedure Against Bulgaria on Access to Justice for Air Quality
Rare Bulgarian Coin Worth Nearly as Much as a One-Bedroom Flat in Sofia Rare Bulgarian Coin Worth Nearly as Much as a One-Bedroom Flat in Sofia
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Fuel Price Compensation to Cost State €30 Million Fuel Price Compensation to Cost State €30 Million
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev Says He Donated 251,000 Leva to Group Linked to “Petrohan” Case Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev Says He Donated 251,000 Leva to Group Linked to “Petrohan” Case
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Average Social Security Income in Bulgaria Reaches €1,006.70 in January Average Social Security Income in Bulgaria Reaches €1,006.70 in January
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
MRF - New Beginning Leader Delyan Peevski Files Complaint with Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office Against Caretaker Interior Minister MRF - New Beginning Leader Delyan Peevski Files Complaint with Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office Against Caretaker Interior Minister
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Ще поскъпнат ли хлябът, месото и основните храни заради скока на цените на горивата?
Ще поскъпнат ли хлябът, месото и основните храни заради скока на...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
30 млн. евро ще струват на държавата компенсациите заради високите цени на горивата 30 млн. евро ще струват на държавата компенсациите заради високите цени на горивата
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Тръмп: Искам злата империя Иран да бъде спряна да придобие ядрени оръжия и да унищожи Близкия изток Тръмп: Искам злата империя Иран да бъде спряна да придобие ядрени оръжия и да унищожи Близкия изток
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
По света
Двойка гръцки изтребители вече патрулира във въздушното пространство на България Двойка гръцки изтребители вече патрулира във въздушното пространство на България
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
30 000 служители в пощите, БДЖ, НКЖИ и градския транспорт в...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Опасността от миниране на Ормузкия проток - задава ли се нова...
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
По света
БНТ с отличие в годишните награди "Икономика на светло"...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ