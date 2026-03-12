БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

EC Closes Infringement Procedure Against Bulgaria on Access to Justice for Air Quality

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
EN
Запази
София - мръсен въздух
Снимка: BGNES

The European Commission has closed the infringement procedure against Bulgaria concerning the removal of barriers to access to justice in relation to air quality plans under the Air Quality Directive, the Ministry of Environment and Water said on its website on Thursday. The EC's decision was taken on March 11, following a positive assessment of the legislative changes made by Bulgaria.

The procedure was opened in 2020 after the Commission found that national environmental legislation did not fully allow members of the public to challenge municipal air quality programmes in court.

In response, Bulgaria undertook the necessary legal amendments. A draft law amending the Clean Air Act was developed, explicitly enabling municipal air quality programmes to be contested under the Administrative Procedure Code.

The draft law was adopted conclusively by Bulgaria's National Assembly on 11 September last year, after which the European Commission deemed the changes sufficient to close the procedure.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Рина Бакалов от Израел: Положението е много тежко, при тревога хората имат по-малко от 10 секунди да се укрият
1
Рина Бакалов от Израел: Положението е много тежко, при тревога...
Проф. Светлана Велизарова: Напуснахме педиатрията, за да спасим себе си и душите си
2
Проф. Светлана Велизарова: Напуснахме педиатрията, за да спасим...
Цената на барел суров петрол премина 100 долара
3
Цената на барел суров петрол премина 100 долара
Петролът пак достигна около 100 долара за барел - Иран атакува петролни танкери в Ормузкия проток
4
Петролът пак достигна около 100 долара за барел - Иран атакува...
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: САЩ и Израел не дават сигнали за бързо прекратяване
5
Конфликтът в Близкия изток: САЩ и Израел не дават сигнали за бързо...
МС ще осигури 5% увеличение на заплатите в пощите, БДЖ, НКЖИ и градския транспорт в общините
6
МС ще осигури 5% увеличение на заплатите в пощите, БДЖ, НКЖИ и...

Най-четени

Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
1
Ирански дрон е ударил небостъргача "Марина" в Дубай
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от Близкия изток
2
Днес започва евакуацията на граждани на Северна Македония от...
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за младежи до 21 г. (ОБЗОР)
3
България спечели два медала на световното първенство по биатлон за...
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската република сега?
4
Иранците между страха и надеждата - кой управлява Ислямската...
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
5
Новият духовен водач на Иран е бил ранен при удари
Над шест часа продължи операцията на Малена Замфирова, интервенцията е преминала успешно
6
Над шест часа продължи операцията на Малена Замфирова,...

More from: Politics

MPs Approve at First Reading Changes Extending Last Year’s State Budget
MPs Approve at First Reading Changes Extending Last Year’s State Budget
Fuel Price Compensation to Cost State €30 Million Fuel Price Compensation to Cost State €30 Million
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
MRF - New Beginning Leader Delyan Peevski Files Complaint with Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office Against Caretaker Interior Minister MRF - New Beginning Leader Delyan Peevski Files Complaint with Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office Against Caretaker Interior Minister
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
US–Israel Operation in Iran Has Led to Destabilisation near Our Region, Bulgarian Defence Minister Says after Meeting His Greek Counterpart US–Israel Operation in Iran Has Led to Destabilisation near Our Region, Bulgarian Defence Minister Says after Meeting His Greek Counterpart
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Caretaker PM Gyurov: Bulgaria and Greece Are Strategic Partners for NATO’s Eastern Flank Security Caretaker PM Gyurov: Bulgaria and Greece Are Strategic Partners for NATO’s Eastern Flank Security
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Caretaker Government Will Not Rush Measures Against Rising Fuel Prices, Finance Minister Says Caretaker Government Will Not Rush Measures Against Rising Fuel Prices, Finance Minister Says
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Ще поскъпнат ли хлябът, месото и основните храни заради скока на цените на горивата?
Ще поскъпнат ли хлябът, месото и основните храни заради скока на...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
30 млн. евро ще струват на държавата компенсациите заради високите цени на горивата 30 млн. евро ще струват на държавата компенсациите заради високите цени на горивата
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Тръмп: Искам злата империя Иран да бъде спряна да придобие ядрени оръжия и да унищожи Близкия изток Тръмп: Искам злата империя Иран да бъде спряна да придобие ядрени оръжия и да унищожи Близкия изток
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
По света
Двойка гръцки изтребители вече патрулира във въздушното пространство на България Двойка гръцки изтребители вече патрулира във въздушното пространство на България
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
30 000 служители в пощите, БДЖ, НКЖИ и градския транспорт в...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Опасността от миниране на Ормузкия проток - задава ли се нова...
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
По света
БНТ с отличие в годишните награди "Икономика на светло"...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ