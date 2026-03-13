БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: Bulgaria Evacuated the Most People from the Crisis Zone in the Middle East

Bulgarian PM Praises Foreign Ministry Team for Evacuation of Citizens from Middle East

премиерът андрей гюров българия изведе хора кризисния район близкия изток
Снимка: BTA

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has praised and awarded the team from the crisis headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for completing the active phase of evacuating Bulgarian citizens from the Middle East and Iran.

Mr Gyurov said Bulgaria had evacuated more people from the troubled region than any other country.

During the large-scale operation, more than 2,600 Bulgarian citizens were evacuated from 11 countries. Officials handled more than 15,000 telephone calls and processed over 6,500 emails.

More than 100 employees from the ministry and Bulgaria’s diplomatic missions abroad worked around the clock for the entire 11-day operation.

The caretaker Prime Minister also visited the ministry’s Situation Centre to examine the conditions and the way the Ministry's Situation Centre operates.

Images by BTA

