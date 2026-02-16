Shumen Remains without Water Indefinitely Due to Breakdown at the Pumping Station

the city of Shumen (Northern Bulgaria) remains without water for an indefinite period following a failure at the city’s pumping station. Specialists from Varna are at the site to assist in resolving the issue, analysing the facilities and ensuring the safe restart of the pumps. However, it will take several hours to refill the water supply system.

Following a power surge yesterday, the city’s pumping station was partially flooded. Teams from the local water company and on-duty fire service personnel have been pumping water from the facility. Both main pumps, the reserve pump, the power supply, and the motors were affected. Drying of the electrical components has now begun.

The situation is dynamic, the manager of the Water and Sewerage Company Shumen, Eng. Ivan Pushkarov, told BNT on February 16.

Water tanks will be deployed across the city to provide temporary supply.

By around 11:00 today, part of the station’s electrical power supply was restored. The water has been fully pumped out, and drying of components is underway. An inspection of the electrical systems will follow.

