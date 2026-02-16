MoEW Provides 20 All-Terrain Vehicles to Protect Natura 2000 Sites and Protected Areas

The outgoing Minister of Environment and Water, Manol Genov, on February 16 handed over the keys to 20 new all-terrain vehicles, designated for the conservation of protected areas and sites within the Natura 2000 network.

Providing a modern material and technical base represents a crucial step towards more effective management of the country’s natural resources and the successful implementation of both Bulgarian and European biodiversity conservation policies. The vehicles were allocated to the Regional Inspectorates of Environment and Water across the country, the directorates of the three national parks – Rila, Pirin and Central Balkan – as well as the Basin Directorate for the Black Sea region.

The vehicles were purchased under the Environment Programme 2021-2027.

“These 20 vehicles will serve our environmental protection activities – not only in Natura 2000 sites but also across protected areas, zones and locations, safeguarding our entire natural heritage,” Minister Genov said.

They will support the execution of new management responsibilities, including the development and implementation of territorial plans for protected zones and fostering more active participation of local communities and stakeholders in the management process.

The provision of the vehicles is the result of joint efforts between the state and the private sector, carried out with European financial support.

“This is an example of how the state and business can work in harmony and proper partnership when they share a common goal – the protection of nature,” he emphasised.

The project, valued at just over €2 million, encompasses not only vehicles but also modern equipment, including computers, multifunctional devices, multimedia projectors, drones, GIS software, and licences.

The Minister noted that the initiative forms part of a broader investment programme in biodiversity conservation. Planned activities include the protection and preservation of native species, as well as the control of invasive species that threaten natural ecosystems.

“We also have numerous agreements with non-governmental organisations – they are our partners and helpers in environmental protection, but the oversight and care should primarily remain the responsibility of the state,” Genov added, wishing staff safe and efficient operation with the new equipment.

The vehicles are equipped with 160-horsepower engines, 4x4 drive, locking differentials, and independent suspension, making them suitable for work in hard-to-reach terrain and field conditions.

Through this project, the Ministry sends a clear signal that the preservation of the Natura 2000 network is a long-term and consistent priority. Under Priority 3, “Biodiversity,” of the 2021–2027 Environment Programme, resources exceeding €132 million have been allocated to specific measures for the conservation and restoration of nature in Bulgaria.