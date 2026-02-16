'Petrohan' Case: Police Search Property of Ivaylo Kalushev in the Village of Bulgari

Investigators on February 16 searched a two-storey house in the village of Balgari, near the sea, Strandzha region, owned by Ivaylo Kalushev and reportedly used as a base for his organisation.

'Petrohan' Case Involving the Deaths of Six People: Mother Says Ivaylo Kalushev Spoke Often About Death but Never About Suicide

According to unofficial information, officers were looking for documents and other evidence on the orders of investigators handling the cases near Petrohan and Okolchitsa Peak. The operation lasted more than four hours.

Police surprised residents of the village with their arrival early this morning.

Georgi, resident of Balgari: “Was it 9 or 10 o’clock? There were only police cars here. They put up tape and I stayed out of the way.”

Neighbours say they saw people at the house at the beginning of the month, before investigators arrived.

Georgi: “It must have been on the first or maybe the second. They drove past just as I’d arrived. They waved and honked, and that was it — I haven’t seen them since.”

Those who recognise Kalushev say he and his group attracted attention but were regarded as odd and withdrawn.

Kiro Stoyanov, resident of Balgari: “Everyone here knows who he is. They pass through with their cars — no greeting, nothing. Always specialised, high-clearance, powerful vehicles with equipment on them — antennas or whatever they are.”

Stoyanov added that the occupants of the house caused no trouble, but nobody knew what they did.

Kiro Stoyanov: “Every month or two, families would come — children, women. I suppose they were here on holiday, but they never went out.”

Damyan, who lives closest to the property, was taken by investigators for detailed questioning at the village hall.

Reporter David Suknarov, BNT: “Why were you taken to the municipal office?”

Damyan: “To ask me what you’re asking — what I’ve seen and heard.”

Reporter: “And what have you seen?”

Damyan: “I don’t know…”

The area around the property remained sealed off by police for most of the day. What investigators discovered inside the house remains unclear.

The village head, who observed the operation closely, declined to comment.

Petar Nedyalkov, village head: “I won’t give an interview.” David Suknarov, Bulgarian National Television: “What was inside the house?” Petar Nedyalkov: “There are investigative authorities — you should ask them.” Suknarov: “Were camera recordings examined? Were there any?” Nedyalkov: “I cannot tell you anything. There are investigative authorities — please address your questions to them.”

No official information about the operation was provided by the Ministry of Interior.