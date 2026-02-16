Rumen Radev: Europe Should Promote Shared Economic Growth, Not Split Into Two Speeds

Rumen Radev said that the renewed idea of a “two-speed Europe” may appear pragmatic but in the long run it will lead to a loss of competitiveness and could make the European Union more vulnerable.

He said the European Union can prosper when the economic success of one member state is not isolated but crosses borders to stimulate wider growth. He made the remarks during his speech at a forum in Berlin hosted by the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, attended by representatives from dozens of companies, diplomats, and NGOs on February 16.

Rumen Radev noted that in a world of geopolitical confrontation and disrupted supply chains, stagnation has taken hold in leading European economies, with their development also shaped by entrenched ideological models. He emphasised that Europe has become a hostage to its own ambition for moral leadership in a world without rules.

“Europe needs a higher level of ambition and must adapt quickly to meet new challenges and strengthen its global role. The EU certainly needs to accelerate decision-making and implementation of common policies, but I do not believe that the ‘two-speed Europe’ idea is the real solution. It may appear pragmatic, but in the long term it will lead to a loss of competitiveness and make the Union more vulnerable,” Radev said.

Rumen Radev called for a formula for the European Union that avoids isolation and division, relying instead on a realistic assessment of processes both within and beyond the EU to strengthen its internal cohesion. In this context, he welcomed recent remarks by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the need for the EU to confront realities and prioritise competitiveness.

Radev also highlighted that Bulgaria, as part of the EU single market, shares responsibility for ensuring European security, stability, and economic growth.

“Our goal is higher social and economic convergence for Bulgaria and its integration into supply chains for leading high-value industries,” he said.

Rumen Radev noted that Bulgaria and Germany have already demonstrated that their bilateral partnership creates added value. He urged that this cooperation focus not only on increasing investment returns but also on leveraging mutual trust to elevate the partnership to an even higher level.

Radev also highlighted Bulgaria’s traditions and achievements in defence and science, space research and micro-satellite production, and artificial intelligence, including the establishment of the first Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Technology in Southeast Europe. He emphasised the country’s strategic location as a key transport, energy, and digital corridor connecting Europe and Asia.