Landslides and Falling Rock Masses Disrupt Traffic in Smolyan District

Several road sections in Smolyan district (Southern Bulgaria) are restricted to one lane due to landslides and falling rock masses following heavy rainfall, the district administration said on February 16.

Traffic on the tertiary road between Byal Izvor and Nedelino, just before the turn-off to Sredets, is temporarily limited to the left lane because of road subsidence. The section is marked, and drivers are advised to exercise extra caution.

Similarly, traffic on the Smolyan–Srednogortsi road, between the villages of Turun and Ravnishte, is restricted to a single lane due to fallen rock and earth. Clearance work is currently underway.

In addition, six settlements in the Devin and Dospat municipalities are without electricity following fallen trees that damaged power lines. Teams are working to restore service.