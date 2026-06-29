БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Петима души загинаха при стрелба в германската провинция...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Публикуваха резултатите от външното оценяване след 7-и и...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
АПИ спира ремонтите по пътищата към черноморските курорти...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
12-годишно дете успя да спре семейния автомобил на АМ...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Властите в Кипър разследват смъртта на две деца от България
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Roadworks Suspended on Key Holiday Routes to Black Sea and Greece During summer

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The goal is to improve traffic safety and ensure faster and more convenient travel for everyone

апи спира ремонтите пътищата черноморските курорти гърция

Road surface repair works on sections of the national road network leading to Bulgaria's Black Sea resorts and border crossings with Greece will be suspended during the summer season, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced on June 29.

The measure is intended to improve road safety and ensure faster, more convenient travel for holidaymakers heading to the Black Sea coast and seaside resorts in neighbouring Greece.

To avoid disrupting traffic, the planned closure of the I-9 road between Obzor and Sunny Beach (from kilometre 172 to kilometre 203), which had been scheduled from 20:00 this evening until 07:00 tomorrow morning for asphalt resurfacing works, will no longer take place.

The repair works will be carried out at a later date, when traffic volumes in the area are lower and disruption to travellers can be minimised.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged motorists to drive carefully, observe traffic regulations and speed limits, and avoid dangerous overtaking manoeuvres that could put the safety of all road users at risk.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
1
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
България пречупи домакина Черна гора и ще спори с Турция за титлата на Балканиадата до 18 години
2
България пречупи домакина Черна гора и ще спори с Турция за титлата...
Жега в Европа - рекорд в Германия, бури в Париж и Брюксел
3
Жега в Европа - рекорд в Германия, бури в Париж и Брюксел
България се измъкна от капана на Украйна в Лигата на нациите
4
България се измъкна от капана на Украйна в Лигата на нациите
12-годишно дете успя да спре семейния автомобил на АМ "Струма", на майка му ѝ прилошало зад волана
5
12-годишно дете успя да спре семейния автомобил на АМ...
Петима души загинаха при стрелба в германската провинция Долна Саксония
6
Петима души загинаха при стрелба в германската провинция Долна...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните осигурителни прагове и максималният осигурителен доход
2
По-високи пенсии от юли: От август се вдигат минималните...
Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за часове АМ "Тракия"
3
Тежка катастрофа с трима загинали, сред които две деца, затвори за...
Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са поставени под карантина
4
Петима души, пътували заедно с лекаря, диагностициран с ебола, са...
България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите
5
България постави на колене световния шампион в Лигата на нациите
Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията на "Майчин дом"
6
Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията...

More from: Bulgaria

Burgas Municipality Introduces Fire Prevention Measures During Peak Wildfire Season
Burgas Municipality Introduces Fire Prevention Measures During Peak Wildfire Season
Man Killed and Another Seriously Injured In Electric Bicycle Crash near Vetovo Man Killed and Another Seriously Injured In Electric Bicycle Crash near Vetovo
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Code Yellow Weather Alert Issued Across Bulgaria as Temperatures Set to Reach 40C in Some Places Code Yellow Weather Alert Issued Across Bulgaria as Temperatures Set to Reach 40C in Some Places
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Bulgaria's First Pilgrimage Route Officially Opens in Sozopol (see pics) Bulgaria's First Pilgrimage Route Officially Opens in Sozopol (see pics)
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EgyptAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Gorna Oryahovitsa Airport EgyptAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Gorna Oryahovitsa Airport
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
BNT Director General Milena Milotinova Receives 'WEBIT Changemakers' Award BNT Director General Milena Milotinova Receives 'WEBIT Changemakers' Award
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

Водещи новини

12-годишно дете успя да спре семейния автомобил на АМ "Струма", на майка му ѝ прилошало зад волана
12-годишно дете успя да спре семейния автомобил на АМ...
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
АПИ спира ремонтите по пътищата към черноморските курорти и към Гърция АПИ спира ремонтите по пътищата към черноморските курорти и към Гърция
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Петима души загинаха при стрелба в германската провинция Долна Саксония Петима души загинаха при стрелба в германската провинция Долна Саксония
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
По света
Публикуваха резултатите от външното оценяване след 7-и и 10-и клас Публикуваха резултатите от външното оценяване след 7-и и 10-и клас
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Как да се предпазим от код „Горещо време“?
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Полицаи спряха тир със спукани въздушни възглавници и откачен заден...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Заради подкуп от 8000 евро: Шефът на ВиК-Несебър с обвинение,...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
У нас
Трагедията във Венецуела: 1450 вече са жертвите на земетресенията,...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ