Roadworks Suspended on Key Holiday Routes to Black Sea and Greece During summer

Road surface repair works on sections of the national road network leading to Bulgaria's Black Sea resorts and border crossings with Greece will be suspended during the summer season, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced on June 29.

The measure is intended to improve road safety and ensure faster, more convenient travel for holidaymakers heading to the Black Sea coast and seaside resorts in neighbouring Greece.

To avoid disrupting traffic, the planned closure of the I-9 road between Obzor and Sunny Beach (from kilometre 172 to kilometre 203), which had been scheduled from 20:00 this evening until 07:00 tomorrow morning for asphalt resurfacing works, will no longer take place.

The repair works will be carried out at a later date, when traffic volumes in the area are lower and disruption to travellers can be minimised.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged motorists to drive carefully, observe traffic regulations and speed limits, and avoid dangerous overtaking manoeuvres that could put the safety of all road users at risk.