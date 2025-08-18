Rusokastro Fortress Preserves Traces of Pivotal Battles and Events in Bulgarian History

One of Bulgaria’s most contested strongholds – the fortress of Rusokastro, scene of many historic battles – continues to reveal untold stories. Archaeologists have now uncovered 60 critical metres of the fortress wall, the section most frequently attacked in the past.

Among the finds was a grave unlike the rest. It lay directly in front of the defensive wall, but the remains were not of a warrior – they belonged to a woman. The hurried burial, in an area not designated as a necropolis, suggests extraordinary circumstances. Researchers believe the death may have been caused by plague. A DNA test is now underway to confirm the hypothesis.

The Battleground of Centuries

Defenders of Rusokastro always concentrated their efforts on the northwest side, the easiest approach for enemy troops. As a result, this section of the wall was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt, with archaeologists identifying at least four distinct construction phases.

Dr. Milen Nikolov, head of the excavation team, explains:

“The first fortifications date to the 6th century, built directly into the rocky hill. The medieval fortress was added in the mid-13th century, during the reign of the Asen dynasty. By the late 13th century the wall had been reinforced to a thickness of three metres. Within just 100 years, the wall was rebuilt or repaired three times – evidence of the intense military activity here.”

It is here that the wall was most often breached and subsequently reinforced. Archaeologists have identified at least four phases of construction. By tracing the repairs, they are effectively mapping the most intense events in the fortress’s—and Bulgaria’s—history.

Dr Milen Nikolov – Head of the Archaeological Excavations:

"The first phase, which can still be clearly seen, dates back to the 6th century, when the initial wall was built into the rocky hill. The second phase is from the mid-13th century. Only this section remains from the 6th century. Later, in the mid-13th century, during the rule of the Asen dynasty, when the medieval fortress was constructed, this wall was added." Maria Cherneva: "Reinforced?" Dr Milen Nikolov:

"Yes, and very substantially. Subsequently, the wall was further expanded from the southern side, reaching a thickness of three metres. This dates to the late 13th century – this is the section we are referring to. Finally, towards the very end of the 14th century, one can clearly see repairs using stone bound with clay mortar. In other words, within a century we observe three major reconstructions of this wall. That is an enormous amount, which indicates an extremely dynamic life here. Over a span of some 130 to 140 years, the fortress is mentioned in almost all medieval sources. Armies were concentrated here. It was the camp of the Bulgarian army during several wars; it also served as the encampment of the Byzantine army—indeed, Andronikos III himself was besieged here with his entire force after the Battle of Rusokastro. In fact, it was here that he literally fell to his knees and accepted all of Tsar Ivan Alexander’s terms for peace. This place was also used as a camp by Bulgarian rulers’ mercenaries – the Tatars. That makes it a key site. We have uncovered numerous arrowheads, a clear sign of the military character of these fortifications."

And because this section of the wall had to be the strongest, the researchers were astonished to discover a gate – an entrance into the fortress. Who would build a gateway precisely where the fiercest attacks were launched, in this case in place of the defensive tower?

Dr Milen Nikolov – Head of the Archaeological Excavations:

"It was the Byzantines who built the entrance." Maria Cherneva:

"So, they felt at ease." Dr Milen Nikolov:

"Absolutely. We are now standing inside the tower, but once they decided to create an entrance, they dismantled the tower, and this became the passageway in and out of the fortress, without any tower protection." Maria Cherneva:

"Which means there was no danger – it must have been a more peaceful time." Dr Milen Nikolov:

"Yes, that was at the end of the 13th century." … And here is a large hinge from the gate. Dr Milen Nikolov:

"This is the hinge – this is where the pivot of the door once turned. A remarkable find."

Yet the gate was eventually walled up – or perhaps the peaceful times had simply come to an end. After 1304 the fortress once again became Bulgarian. Half a century later, however, the enemy turned out to be of a very different kind. And the walls were powerless to stop it.

Dr Milen Nikolov – Head of the Archaeological Excavations:

"This is one of the three graves." Maria Cherneva:

"The defenders?" Dr Milen Nikolov:

"I am not sure it was a defender. It may have been a woman, because the pelvis of the skeleton is quite broad… The burial was done in great haste. As you can see from the profile, hardly any soil was placed over the body. This indicates that it really was carried out under extraordinary circumstances. A shallow pit was dug, barely covered with earth.

This is not a necropolis – there is no church nearby, no regular cemetery. So it must have been the result of truly exceptional events." Maria Cherneva:

"The plague?" Dr Milen Nikolov:

"That is possible – at least, that is what I believe."

A sample from the remains has already been sent for DNA analysis, which could definitively confirm whether it was indeed the plague. Meanwhile, the indirect evidence continues to point in that direction.

Dr Milen Nikolov – Head of the Archaeological Excavations:

*"During the plague, according to the data we have, around the middle of the 13th century, the circulation of coinage sharply declined; everything became more careless, life itself grew more precarious. You can see here in the masonry how cheaply it was done – resources were scarce, money was lacking, which suggests a smaller population. When there is a larger population, there are more taxes, and construction tends to be of higher quality. Here we see very hastily built structures, small stones crudely placed, even hanging loose. As we uncover them now, it indicates that, financially, things were already in decline, life was slowing down, there were fewer people, and so on.

From 1332, after the Battle of Rusokastro, there are no records of significant military actions here. It would be only in the 1370s that the Turkish armies would reach this area."*

Maria Cherneva:

"Was there anyone here to offer more substantial resistance?" Dr Milen Nikolov:

"No, I am convinced there was not. Historical sources report that a terrible death swept through the area. In some places, families were halved; in others, entire communities perished. It was simply something dreadful."

Significant efforts to reinforce the fortress are nevertheless evident. The archaeologists, unexpectedly, have uncovered additional fortifications on the walls with buttresses.

Dr Milen Nikolov – Head of the Archaeological Excavations:

"Here they are. The first one is up there, the second is this one, and the third is this. You can clearly see here how the wall had collapsed; with this buttress, support was added, and the wall was rebuilt using stones bonded with clay mortar. Most likely, by that time they no longer had funds for lime mortar, so they used what was at hand – the cheapest solution they could manage. We are talking about the period after the plague epidemic, after the mid-14th century, and this is when it happened."

The greatest destruction of the fortress did not come from attacks or a powerful enemy. Centuries later, long after the fortress had ceased to be a military stronghold, Bulgaria endured one of its most challenging periods – a history recorded, with certainty, in the fortress walls and the few remnants of their façades.

Dr Milen Nikolov – Head of the Archaeological Excavations:

"This layer marks something extremely important for us – it indicates the level to which stones were quarried in more recent times. In other words, those who plundered the stones from this wall went down to this point to extract the intact stones, and as you can see in this profile, in this section of the embankment, large facing stones are missing. Everything has been looted; everything has been taken over the last hundred years." Maria Cherneva:

"Can you recognise the stones in the houses?" Dr Milen Nikolov – Head of the Archaeological Excavations:

"In some places, yes. In Rusokastro, in the neighbouring village of Zhelyazovo. Incidentally, there is an interesting report from 1906, I believe from the Burgas newspapers: a cartload of dressed stone cost eight leva. This was a serious challenge for the people who came here, extracted the stone, and sold it in the town. Moreover, we know what happened during the time of Stamboliyski – by then the destruction was total."

Or perhaps this was the period between the two wars, when Bulgaria was experiencing a severe economic and refugee crisis, and for the thousands who had found refuge in the country, it was vital to have shelter. And the fortress, although scattered in its foundations across hundreds of houses, once again provided security and protection.