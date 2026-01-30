Seizures of Drugs and Excisable Goods at Highest Level in Five Years, Outgoing Prime Minister Tells Parliament

The reported increase in seized narcotic substances and excisable goods is the highest in the past five years, with 255,000 tablets of drugs confiscated. The amount of cocaine seized in 2025 is more than 34 times higher than in 2021, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov told Parliament on January 30.

“The government’s overall policy is defined by the Narcotic Substances Control Act. A National Council has been established. In 2025, six meetings were held and important decisions were taken. Nine new substances have been placed under control. The aim is to prevent trafficking and distribution within the country,” Zhelyazkov said.

He added that municipal councils on narcotic substances have been set up, with 27 currently operating. “They work on the ground, both in schools and outside the school environment. We have recommended that mayors fill vacant posts where such councils exist.”

According to Zhelyazkov, the National Council on Narcotic Substances has reviewed and adopted a national strategy to combat drugs. New prevention programmes are being introduced, additional programme places are being opened, and training is planned for young people to support experts working in specialised centres.

Measures are also planned to strengthen control over medicines containing narcotic substances, as well as to launch state-funded treatment programmes for people under the age of 18 with addictions.

“Relevant standards have been introduced, along with a unified quality system for prevention programmes. The administrative capacity of control units has been improved,” Zhelyazkov said. He noted that at the start of the cabinet’s term, the Interior Ministry drew up an action plan. “Between January and November 2025, more than 6,000 operations were carried out to disrupt drug distribution. Over 22,000 premises were inspected, and greenhouses and 44 laboratories were uncovered.”

Zhelyazkov also pointed out that 54 cases involving fentanyl were recorded in 2024, compared with 240 cases in 2025.

The activity of nine websites selling vapes has been shut down. “Open lessons were held in schools. Through the Ministry of Education, a national programme was developed for the first time to train teachers to recognise early signs of risk. More than 2,000 schools, or over 90% of the school network, have been covered,” he said. There has been a 10% increase in the number of appointed psychologists, additional funding has been secured for sport in schools, and educational materials and films based on pupils’ stories have been produced.

Zhelyazkov added that numerous operations have been carried out through cross-border and other forms of international cooperation. “As regards the grey list, this government fell just a few months short of being able to say that Bulgaria is no longer part of it,” he said.





