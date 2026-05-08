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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Кабинетът на Румен Радев пое властта. Новото правителство положи клетва пред Народното събрание. В Министерския съвет се състоя офицална церемония по приемане и предаване на властта

Serious Crash near Karnobat Leaves 16-Year-Old Fighting for Life

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Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
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турската полиция залови 525 души заподозрени връзки bdquoислямска държаваldquo
Снимка: The image is illustrative

A serious road accident involving several young people took place overnight near Karnobat. The incident occurred shortly after 01:00 on the south-western bypass section of the Trakia Motorway.

A 19-year-old driver from Karnobat lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a guardrail. Following the impact, the car overturned into a roadside ditch, with the metal barrier penetrating the passenger compartment.

The most seriously injured is a 16-year-old boy from the village of Detelina, who was thrown from the vehicle. He has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Burgas University Hospital with multiple traumatic injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition. Another passenger, aged 21, suffered a fractured leg.

A drug test carried out on the driver returned positive for amphetamine use. He has been detained for 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case.


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