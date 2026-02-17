БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sofia Municipality Launches Procedure to Procure 80 New Trams

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Sofia Municipality has launched a procedure for the delivery of 80 new trams, with an initial market consultation already published on the national public procurement portal. The announcement was made on Facebook by Deputy Mayor for Transport Viktor Chaushev on February 17.

The initiative is part of Sofia's budget vision for 2026 and represents the largest investment in rolling stock in 15 years, Chaushev added. The procedure envisages not only the supply of tram vehicles, but also the construction of maintenance infrastructure, a 30-year servicing agreement and staff training.

According to the deputy mayor, the aim is to establish a long-term management model with predictability and clearly defined responsibilities. He said the project’s implementation would ensure high-quality tram services for decades to come and create conditions for network expansion, including along the route of Todor Kableshkov Boulevard in Sofia.

The procedure is being launched in the context of an unapproved state and municipal budget and financial pressures in the sector. However, strategic decisions must continue to move forward regardless of short-term challenges, the deputy mayor added.

