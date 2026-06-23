Temporary Traffic Restrictions on Trakia Motorway Due To a Fire and Heavy Smoke

Traffic on the Trakia Motorway has been temporarily restricted in both directions on the section between the Hadzhi Dimitar Interchange and the Zimnitsa Interchange, from kilometre 283 to kilometre 289, due to heavy smoke caused by burning shrubs. This was announced by the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The designated diversion route is via the Hadzhi Dimitar Interchange, Road II-53, Krushare, Road I-6, Topolchane, Gorno Aleksandrovo, Road I-7, Zimnitsa, and the Zimnitsa Interchange, and vice versa.