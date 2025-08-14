The Fre near Sungurlare is Completely Extinguished

The large fire near Sungurlare has been completely extinguished, Mayor Eng. Dimitar Gavazov confirmed to BNT on August 14. According to him, the blaze was put out late last night.

The combined efforts of firefighters, military personnel, forestry workers and volunteers bore fruit on the sixth day of the battle against the inferno, when only one hotspot remained — in the forest between the villages of Beronovo and Skala. At that stage, the fire was a ground-level blaze, allowing it to be tackled solely from the ground.

Eight fire fighting crews will remain on standby in the affected area today to prevent any flare-ups, as strong winds persist.

This afternoon, the state of emergency in Sungurlare will be lifted. Over the course of six days, the fire burnt more than 20,000 decares.