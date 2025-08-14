БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Пожарът край Сунгурларе е напълно потушен
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Локализиран е големият горски пожар край Кърджали
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Fre near Sungurlare is Completely Extinguished

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
EN
Запази

Eight fire fighting teams will remain on stand-by in the affected area today to prevent the fire from resuming from high winds

fire near sungurlare completely extinguished

The large fire near Sungurlare has been completely extinguished, Mayor Eng. Dimitar Gavazov confirmed to BNT on August 14. According to him, the blaze was put out late last night.

The combined efforts of firefighters, military personnel, forestry workers and volunteers bore fruit on the sixth day of the battle against the inferno, when only one hotspot remained — in the forest between the villages of Beronovo and Skala. At that stage, the fire was a ground-level blaze, allowing it to be tackled solely from the ground.

Eight fire fighting crews will remain on standby in the affected area today to prevent any flare-ups, as strong winds persist.

This afternoon, the state of emergency in Sungurlare will be lifted. Over the course of six days, the fire burnt more than 20,000 decares.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
1
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители
2
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до...
Издирват Културиста, Йожи и Релето от "Наглите"
3
Издирват Културиста, Йожи и Релето от "Наглите"
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
4
Кърджали вече ще има спешна помощ по въздух
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в Покровск
5
Преди срещата Тръмп-Путин: Русия съобщава за значителен напредък в...
Пътят към еврозоната: Все повече хора одобряват приемането на еврото
6
Пътят към еврозоната: Все повече хора одобряват приемането на еврото

Най-четени

Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
1
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
2
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
3
Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
5
Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж в крава
6
Подписка в село Кръстава след фаталния сблъсък на 16-годишен младеж...

More from: Bulgaria

Six EU Countries Help Bulgaria in Combatting Forest Fires
Six EU Countries Help Bulgaria in Combatting Forest Fires
By the End of the Year Bulgaria Will Have Five Air Ambulances By the End of the Year Bulgaria Will Have Five Air Ambulances
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Iinternational Drug Trafficking Ring Disrupted in Plovdiv Iinternational Drug Trafficking Ring Disrupted in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Will the Water Crisis in Pleven Be Solved? Will the Water Crisis in Pleven Be Solved?
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
Two People Died After a Serious Accident in the Region of Vidin Two People Died After a Serious Accident in the Region of Vidin
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
37-Year-Old Man Dies in a Crash on Pazardzhik - Belovo road 37-Year-Old Man Dies in a Crash on Pazardzhik - Belovo road
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици
Разбиха престъпна група за международен трафик на наркотици
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки До края на годината България ще разполага с пет въздушни линейки
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Шест държави от ЕС помагат на България в гасенето на пожарите Шест държави от ЕС помагат на България в гасенето на пожарите
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
По света
Лъч надежда: Локализиран е пожарът в Национален парк Пирин Лъч надежда: Локализиран е пожарът в Национален парк Пирин
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
След влизането в еврозоната: Взимаме до 1000 лева на момента, а над...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Ще бъде ли решен проблемът с безводието в Плевен?
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Часът на срещата между Тръмп и Путин вече е ясен
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
По света
Гърция в плен на унищожителни горски пожари (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ