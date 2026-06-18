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The Largest Dress in Bulgaria Is Being Made in Ruse

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Designer Ivan Donev wants to apply to have it listed in the Guinness World Records

русе изработват голямата рокля българия

Women from the Turkish and Armenian community centres in Ruse have joined the creation of what is set to become the largest dress in Bulgaria. BNT's Programme 'Bulgaria in 60 Minutes' has previously reported on the initiative by designer Ivan Donev, entitled “From the Golden Hands of Our Mothers and Grandmothers.” The idea is to bring together the past, present and future of Bulgarian traditions in a single project.

In the welcoming atmosphere of the Gyunesh Community Centre—whose name means “sun” in Bulgarian—around ten women have gathered around two panels measuring one by two metres and are creating with their hands. They are crocheting lace squares, which are then assembled into a larger whole to become part of the largest dress in Bulgaria. The women work to the sound of the saz, a traditional stringed musical instrument, while sharing stories from their everyday lives.

Baliga Mustafova, member of the Gyunesh-2012 Community Centre, Ruse:

“I am very happy that we have joined this initiative and contributed to this dress. I was a seamstress by profession, and for me it has been a great pleasure. Every piece is a part of the work of one of the women, one of us. We gather here every other evening with songs. Every evening there are one or two women who have some free time and join the initiative. We are very pleased with it.”

Bahriye Huseinova, member of the Gyunesh-2012 Community Centre, Ruse:

“This brings back memories for us. I can crochet as well. We learned these skills from our parents. The initiative has taken me back in time and reminds me of something truly Bulgarian that we used to use. Unfortunately, we no longer use these things today.”

Angela Avakyan, Secretary of the Angela Chakaryan 2008 Community Centre, Ruse:

“For us, handicrafts are tradition, identity and, I would even say, something sacred. We inherited many lace pieces from our grandmothers and mothers. In the past, it was essential for a woman to know how to sew. And now, when I sat down to work—I must admit I had not picked up a needle for a long time—I felt a sense of calm and security. Because the thread is life itself; it passes through so many difficulties. Yet lace is so beautiful. And for lace to become beautiful, nothing comes easily.”

The initiative to create the largest dress in Bulgaria has expanded the idea of preserving traditions in Ruse by adding a message of ethnic tolerance and unity.

Flora Artyunyan, Chair of the Angela Chakaryan 2008 Community Centre, Ruse:

“We are two different ethnic communities, but we live in one Bulgaria, united by its traditions and customs. It is our duty, with open hearts and minds, to organise our activities together. This is not our first meeting. It is not the first time we have worked together to create something.”

The Armenian and Turkish community centres in Ruse are only a small part of the many community centres across the country that have joined the initiative. The largest dress in Bulgaria is expected to cover an area of 250 square metres. Work on the project will continue until the end of the summer, with its official unveiling planned for 6 September. Designer Ivan Donev also intends to apply for the dress to be entered into the Guinness World Records.

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