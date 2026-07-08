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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The War on the Roads: New Measures to Reduce Traffic Injuries

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Чете се за: 08:42 мин.
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"The goal is to reduce traffic accidents and lower the number of people injured and killed on the roads," said Nikolay Peltikov, director of the Sofia Regional Police Directorate.

The War on the Roads: New Measures to Reduce Traffic Injuries
Снимка: BTA

The Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior (SDVR) has launched joint efforts with road safety experts and non-governmental organisations to reduce serious road accidents in the capital. Sofia Police Director Nikolay Peltekov said the main goal is to decrease the number of deaths and injuries, with a focus on enforcement, prevention, electric scooters and young drivers.

Nikolay Peltekov, Director of the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior:

"The purpose of today’s meeting was to hear the views of road safety experts from non-governmental organisations. The aim is to reduce road trauma and limit the number of people injured and killed on the roads, as much as possible. I thank each of the experts for accepting the invitation and for sharing their expert opinions on the causes that lead to road traffic accidents and on the measures that need to be taken to limit road trauma."

Peltekov said further meetings on the issue would be held, with state institutions that the SDVR has previously worked with also invited to participate. Proposals for minimising the problem will be discussed, with implementation deadlines set as part of the process.

Regarding children using individual electric vehicles and new drivers, Peltekov said:

"An appeal to parents is to be more attentive and to talk to their underage children when allowing them to ride scooters, when buying such vehicles for them on various occasions, and when they have just obtained a driving licence and are given expensive cars capable of high speeds. They need to talk to them and encourage them to be careful on the road."

"We will also work towards addressing the issue of individual electric vehicles owned by private individuals. The analysis of the road safety environment shows that, with the summer season approaching, the number of people using such vehicles is increasing. They represent a significant factor among the conditions contributing to the occurrence or causing of road traffic accidents," he added.

Experts Krasimir Georgiev and Tencho Tenev criticised existing measures.

Krasimir Georgiev, Chairman of the Association for Qualification of Motorists in Bulgaria, said:

"We will also work to address the issue of individual electric vehicles owned by private individuals. An analysis of the road safety environment regarding traffic injuries shows that, with the summer season approaching, the number of people driving such vehicles is increasing. They account for a significant portion of the factors contributing to traffic accidents,” he added.

    Krasimir Georgiev, Chairman of the Association for Qualification of Motorists in Bulgaria, said:

    "We discussed problems related to driver training and examinations, as well as insufficient control. I believe that for the first time in more than 20 years our association has been invited to such a meeting. Personally, I saw a lot of value in it, with the assurance that this is only the beginning. If the non-governmental sector and institutions continue to work together, I believe we will soon see the first results."

    Tencho Tenev, former head of Traffic Police at the Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior:

    "I have worked with seven SDVR directors, and this is the only director who has organised such a meeting with road experts and non-governmental organisations."

    According to Tenev, one of Sofia’s biggest road safety shortcomings is the lack of personnel within Traffic Police.

    On the possible merging or closure of road safety institutions and their impact, Georgiev said:

    Krasimir Georgiev, Chairman of the Association for Qualification of Motorists in Bulgaria:

    "With 11 institutions responsible for road safety, and with no good results being achieved — on the contrary, the results are getting worse — let there be two or three institutions instead; perhaps that experience will be successful. I will give you a typical example from driver training and examinations. A wonderful idea for the digitalisation of training and the driving test itself was undermined by the Automobile Administration."

    Regarding cameras and artificial intelligence, Peltekov added:

    "The cameras installed on Sofia’s entry and exit routes, I assure you, will be used solely and exclusively for the purpose of ensuring the safety of the capital’s citizens. At present, they are in a trial period, and once they are certified under the Road Traffic Act, they will be put into use."

    The director said the traffic divider bridge is a temporary safety measure and that it has had a positive effect.

    Other experts also shared their views.

    Yonko Ivanov, Chairman of the Union of Auto-Motor Training Centres, said:

    "We welcome this good beginning. It is a step towards bringing together the five elements that could help reduce the causes of road trauma — traffic organisation, road enforcement, training, society and, above all, you, the media."

    Hristo Radkov, Chairman of the Bulgarian Drivers’ Association, said:

    "Traffic Police, as well as other bodies within the Ministry of Interior, should not only sanction drivers — something that happens extensively under Article 165 of the Road Traffic Act — but also the owners of the roads."

    Road trauma remains one of the main priorities of the government, the Ministry of Interior and Sofia Municipality. Peltekov and the other experts said they are confident that the issue can be addressed.

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