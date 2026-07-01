Thirty Professions To Be Designated As Protected Over the Next Two Academic Years

Thirty professions will be designated as protected professions for students admitted to the eighth grade over the next two academic years, the Council of Ministers has decided. The number of professions identified as facing an expected shortage of specialists on the labour market will be 46.

The updated lists of protected professions and professions facing labour shortages are aligned with the new List of Professions for Vocational Education and Training, which comes into force in the 2026/2027 academic year. The aim is to help ensure a sufficient supply of skilled workers in sectors that are a priority for the country's economic development.

As before, training in professions protected by the state will be provided in classes with no fewer than nine students, while classes for professions expected to face labour shortages must have at least 12 students.

The updated lists of protected professions and professions facing labour shortages will apply for two academic years, covering students admitted to the eighth grade in the 2026/2027 and 2027/2028 school years.

Before the lists were updated, amendments to the Vocational Education and Training Act were adopted. Under the changes, admission to vocational education and training will generally be for programmes leading to a third-level professional qualification. Exceptions apply where the highest attainable qualification is at the second level, such as for the professions of Beekeeping and Stone Masonry.