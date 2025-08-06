Three Arrested in Sofia with €10,000 in Counterfeit Notes (PHOTOS)

Three individuals have been detained in Sofia after authorities discovered 50 counterfeit €200 banknotes, totalling €10,000 in fake currency.

According to information provided by "Around the World and at Home", the forged euro notes are of very high quality — so much so that even bank employees might struggle to detect the fakes.

The group allegedly intended to distribute the counterfeit money in light of Bulgaria's upcoming adoption of the euro, targeting individuals unable to distinguish the forgeries. The fake currency was being sold at 30% below its real face value.

Two of the suspects are from Varna, and one is from Targovishte. All three have extensive criminal records, with previous convictions for theft, robbery, and extortion.

One of them is reported to have been involved in the production and distribution of forged documents.