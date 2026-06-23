Three Arrested Over Apartment Burglary in Sofia's Nadezhda Neighborhood

Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at an apartment in Sofia's Nadezhda district. The arrests were carried out following a joint operation by the Property Crimes Unit and the Robbery Unit of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR).

The suspects were already known to the police. At the time of the break-in, the property from which the items were stolen was unoccupied. Cash, a computer and various other items were recovered from the suspects.