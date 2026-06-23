Three Arrested Over Apartment Burglary in Sofia's Nadezhda Neighborhood

Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at an apartment in Sofia's Nadezhda district. The arrests were carried out following a joint operation by the Property Crimes Unit and the Robbery Unit of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR).
The suspects were already known to the police. At the time of the break-in, the property from which the items were stolen was unoccupied. Cash, a computer and various other items were recovered from the suspects.
"Earlier today, immediately after a burglary involving forced entry, a specialised police operation conducted by officers from the Robberies and Burglaries Unit of the SDVR led to the arrest of three individuals," said Chief Inspector Emil Emilov of the SDVR Robbery Unit.
"They are aged 31, 33 and 40, with one of them being a woman. The two men have extensive criminal records and previous convictions for offences including theft, robbery and drug-related crimes. One of them was released from prison less than a month ago," he added.