Three-Year-Old Child Dies in Plovdiv’s Stolipinovo Neighbourhood

A three-year-old child has died in the Stolipinovo district of Plovdiv.

According to preliminary information, the child’s parents, who live close to the local diagnostic and consultative centre in the neighbourhood, took the child to their GP’s surgery this morning.

Initial reports indicate that the child had choked on a plum. Despite resuscitation efforts, the child could not be saved. An emergency medical team was called to the scene, but the attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

The management of the medical centre stated that the GP was a tenant at the facility rather than a member of its staff, and that assistance from the centre itself had not been requested during the incident. The doctor has worked as a family physician for many years and is said to have a large practice and a strong professional reputation.

Police said that, at this stage, the case is being treated as an accident and that there is no evidence of any criminal element in connection with the incident.