Trade Unions: Nearly 48% of households in Bulgaria are below the poverty line

The working poor in Bulgaria have increased by 50% in recent years, with their share rising from 8% to nearly 12% of all those who work. This was announced today, November 19 by the trade union "Podkrepa". Despite that the minimum wage has gradually increased over the years, according to the union, the fight against poverty has been a total failure and nearly 48% of households are below the poverty line. CITUB trade union warned that without a balanced approach to the deficit in next year's budget, there will be protests in many sectors. For his part, caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, said that no increase in the social security contribution is foreseen next year.

The working poor - these are the people in our country whose income is below the poverty line even though they are working. Some time ago the government decided that the poverty line next year will be BGN 638, an increase of BGN 112 from the current level of BGN 526.

Atanas Katsarchev, chief economist of the Trade Union "Podkrepa": "We have a 50% increase in the working poor. In recent years, their share increased from 8% to 11.6% of all those who work, which is not good for the country. The people remain poor. We can see this in the statistics - 48% of households are below the poverty line without social transfers, which is a huge share. That's half the households," Katsarchev said.

So far, Podkrepa trade union has not received the draft budget for next year. CITUB trade union warned of protests in many sectors if a balanced approach to the deficit in next year's budget is not applied. According to CITUB President Plamen Dimitrov, the finance ministry has taken a step backwards by rejecting a 3% increase in pension contributions:

"The minimum we expect to see in the 2025 budget is a minimum wage of BGN 1,077, as decided and voted, without obstruction, without any changes, a wage increase in the budget systems of at least 10%, with some differences - teachers 125% of the average wage respectively, as there is also agreement at the time from all politicians, an increase in some other wages in other systems that protest constantly. I expect protests everywhere. Those who don't get it should take to the streets. People have a right and we will lead them because I would say it again that balance is possible."

Caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, said that some of the political parties have already been presented with the draft budget for next year. He confirmed that no increase in the social security contribution in the budget for 2025 is envisaged:

"Measures are envisaged to eliminate the looming hole in the budget, yet the final decision rests with MPs and the Tripartite Council - employers and unions are aware."

Police officers have already expressed their readiness to protest if their demands for higher wages and better working conditions are not met. The chairman of the branch trade union, Ilia Kuzmanov, told BNT morning progarmme that a billion and 200 million BGN is needed to meet the demands for next year for a total of 50,000 Ministry of Interior employees.

