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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Traffic across Danube Bridge at Ruse will be suspended on Thursday, 4 June, as part of ongoing renovation works

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Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
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The reason is construction activity in the direction of Romania in the last 320 metres of the facility

завърши монтажът армировката новите стоманобетонни панели дунав мост русе

Traffic across the Danube Bridge at Ruse will be suspended on Thursday, 4 June, as part of ongoing major renovation works. Passenger vehicles will be prohibited from crossing between 09:00 and 21:00, while heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) will face a 24-hour restriction, from 09:00 on 4 June until 09:00 on 5 June.

The nature and current stage of construction works on the final 320-metre section of the bridge towards Romania require a complete halt to traffic. Engineers will be pouring concrete to connect expansion joints between renovated sections, and for at least the first 12 hours after the concrete is laid, no vehicles can be allowed to pass in order to ensure a secure bond between the panels and achieve the necessary concrete strength.

Compliance with the required construction process makes a full closure of the bridge unavoidable.

Since the start of the bridge renovation project on 10 July 2024, works have been carried out in phases. Traffic was fully suspended for 24 hours on two previous occasions, in March and November 2025, to allow similar operations to be completed on other sections of the structure.

At all other times, construction activities have continued without interrupting traffic, with vehicles travelling in both directions through the carriageway section not affected by the works.

The main renovation project is expected to be completed in June 2026.

During the closure on 4 June, HGV drivers will be able to use designated parking areas and rest facilities in the regions of Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Yambol and Haskovo.

Drivers of heavy goods vehicles should also note that route permits remain valid for 24 hours from the moment of activation. When planning journeys, transport operators are advised to take the bridge closure into account, as permits activated before traffic resumes may expire before vehicles are able to cross.

The National Toll Administration has urged all transport companies to plan their routes carefully in advance and to consider alternative travel options where possible.

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