Traffic on Trakia Motorway At Km 283 Restored After Heavy Smoke Disruption

Traffic on the Trakia Expressway at the 283 km mark has resumed after being completely halted earlier due to heavy smoke. The fire in the area has been contained.

Traffic on the Trakia Motorway at kilometre 283 has been restored after earlier being fully suspended due to heavy smoke. The fire in the area has been brought under control.

Temporary Traffic Restrictions on Trakia Motorway Due To a Fire and Heavy Smoke

Vehicles were previously allowed to pass only in the direction of Sofia, while the lane towards Burgas remained temporarily closed. Traffic was diverted via the “Hadzhidimitrovo” junction and the “Zimnitsa” junction, which led to significant congestion on the ring road north of Yambol and the formation of traffic queues.

Police in Yambol said the situation is being continuously monitored, and that the smoke was caused by a fire involving dry grass near the motorway, which broke out following an incident involving a freight vehicle. Firefighting teams remain at the scene until the fire is fully extinguished and traffic is completely normalised.