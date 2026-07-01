“Trend” Survey: According to 92% of the Bulgarians, Drug Use Is a Serious Problem in the Country

More than 40% of people have a friend or acquaintance who has used or is currently using drugs. Nearly six in ten believe that in their local area there is easy access to narcotic substances. This is shown by a survey conducted by “Trend”, commissioned by “24 Chasa”.

An overwhelming majority of Bulgarians (92%) define drug use as a serious problem for the country. Only 4% believe that the use of narcotic substances does not represent a serious social issue.

According to Bulgarians, the main reasons young people turn to drugs are curiosity and a desire to experiment (50%), followed by peer pressure (42%), easy access to narcotic substances (39%), and lack of parental control (37%).

More than 40% say they know someone who uses or has used drugs. For 26%, this is a person not close to them. When it comes to people from their closer environment, the most commonly mentioned are a friend or acquaintance (11%), a colleague or schoolmate (7%), and an immediate family member (2%). These shares are higher than average among young people under 30.

Public attitudes also show a widespread perception of easy access to drugs. Nearly six in ten Bulgarians (58%) believe that in their area it is easy for a person to obtain narcotics.





In terms of measures to limit the problem, there is strong support for stricter sanctions and increased control. The most frequently cited measures are tougher penalties for distributors (65%), stricter control over distribution (64%), and more police presence around schools and other risk locations (45%).



