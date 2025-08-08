Two Children and a Woman In Hospital after Serious Crash on Trakia Motorway near Burgas

Two children and a woman have been hospitalised following a serious accident on Trakia Motorway near Burgas. The accident occurred near kilometre 345 of the motorway, in the Burgas area. The emergency call was received shortly before 1:00 pm on August 8.

According to police information, a car with Gabrovo registration attempted to overtake another vehicle with Burgas registration, which was travelling in the right lane. However, the driver reportedly lost control and collided with the overtaken car, which was carrying a family with two children.

As a result of the impact, both vehicles left the motorway and came to a stop in a field beside the road. The two children and a female passenger from the other vehicle were taken to hospital. At this time, no information has been released about their medical condition.