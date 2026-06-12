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Two Children Injured in E-Scooter Incident in Sofia

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Two children were injured in an incident involving an electric scooter in Sofia. The accident occurred at the roundabout serving the Boyana district.

The Emergency Medical Service confirmed to BNT that it received a report of the incident at 1:51 p.m. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were riding the scooter. Both children were admitted to Pirogov University Emergency Hospital.

The boy sustained bruising to the head, arms and one leg, while the girl suffered a concussion, multiple haematomas and suspected fractures to both arms.


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