Two Men Arrested After Armed Robbery in Sofia’s Krasno Selo District

Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Police arrested two men late last night following an armed robbery at a commercial establishment in Sofia’s Krasno Selo neighbourhood. The alarm was raised by a shop employee who was threatened by the armed suspect. After taking part of the day’s takings, the perpetrators fled and hid in a nearby residential block.

The shop manager described the robber as masked and heavily armed, holding a grenade in one hand and an automatic rifle in the other.

Shop manager:
“He appeared to be between 20 and 25 years old, at least that’s how he looked on the cameras. He entered with an automatic rifle in one hand and a grenade in the other, demanded the cash, took it, and left – everything happened in 10–15 seconds.”

BNT: “How much was stolen?”
Store manager: “1,800 leva.”

Although two men were arrested, surveillance footage shows that the robbery was carried out by a single individual inside the shop. Witnesses suggest that the second suspect may have remained outside as a driver.

During the attack, the store employee pressed the panic button, alerting the security company. The suspect then fled and took refuge in the residential block where he lives with his father, according to neighbours.

Neighbour Liliana:
“The father seemed respectable, but he either covered for his son or helped him. The son is a criminal; he’s a convicted murderer who served 20 years in prison.”

Neighbour Tanya:
“I know he is conflict-prone, but personally he never had conflicts with me. His father is an extremely good person. I’m surprised he’s involved… I’m sure he isn’t, just because of his son – clearly the boy isn’t well mentally or health-wise.”

The Sofia Police Department has seized the shop’s security footage as part of the ongoing investigation.


