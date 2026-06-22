Two Men Remain in Serious Condition after Stabbing and Shooting on Kabakum Beach

The condition of the two men injured in a brawl and subsequent shooting on Kabakum Beach near Varna remains serious.

Their condition has been stabilised following life-saving surgery, and both are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at 'St Anna' Hospital.

The incident began late yesterday afternoon when a dispute broke out between two men, aged 19 and 24, at a venue on Kabakum beach. The argument escalated into a physical altercation.

According to preliminary information, the 19-year-old stabbed his opponent with a knife. The injured man then reportedly drew a firearm and shot his attacker.

Both men suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.