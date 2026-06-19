Varna Mayor Signs First Demolition Orders for Illegal Houses in Baba Alino Area

The Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, on June 19 told journalists that he has signed the first of at least 10 demolition orders for houses.

“I have just signed the first of at least 10, and possibly 12 demolition orders for houses, which are multi-family buildings with four apartments each. These are 12 orders that will be signed by the end of the day. They are subject to appeal, with a 14-day deadline for doing so. All the buildings are owned by the company ‘Forest Club’ belonging to Mr. Nevzorov. These are the buildings constructed on the basis of these four certificates of tolerance, which we believe are forged. The buildings have no owners living in them,” Kotsev said.

A full aerial laser scan of the illegal settlement in the area of Bába Alino near Varna has been carried out using a drone. A 3D model with an accuracy of 2–3 cm has been produced. The survey was conducted at the request of the Regional Branch of the Chamber of Architects in Varna.

More than 300 certificates of tolerance for buildings across Varna municipality have been reviewed. For half of them, there is no evidence that the buildings existed before 2009.

According to Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov, 42 of the certificates of tolerance issued are unfounded. The area also includes illegally constructed power substations, which are part of the disputed site and supply electricity to legal buildings outside Bába Alino.

Issuing of Demolition Orders for 13 Illegal Sructures in the Baba Alino Area near Varna Is Set to Begin