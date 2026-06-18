БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Радев: Няма да допуснем санкции, които рефлектират...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Issuing of Demolition Orders for 13 Illegal Sructures in the Baba Alino Area near Varna Is Set to Begin

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
EN
Запази
проверка данс кадастър община варна заради баба алино

On Friday, 19 June, the issuing of demolition orders for illegal structures in the Baba Alino area near Varna will begin. This was announced by Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev to journalists during the national meeting of local and central executive authorities, taking place in Sofia on June 18.

Kotsev emphasised that certificates of tolerance are issued by the chief architects of municipalities and districts. They are a separate authority, supervised by the regional directorates of the Directorate for National Construction Control. The tolerances they issue are subject to control by this body, not by mayors, Kotsev stressed. The certificates of tolerance for the Baba Alino area were issued in 2023 by the mayor of the Primorski district during the administration of Ivan Portnih.

Any certificate of tolerance issued at this time must be referred to him, the current mayor of Varna commented.

According to him, the law allows such certificates to be issued for buildings constructed up to 2001, and for them to be recognised as tolerated, which allows them not to be demolished.

Photo: BTA

Kotsev informed that in 2024 the Primorski district carried out on-site inspections and identified 15 illegal buildings. The relevant procedures have been initiated for issuing orders to halt illegal construction and subsequently demolition orders. The process of issuing such acts is quite lengthy, in accordance with the Spatial Planning Act, Kotsev noted. He emphasised that no illegal construction can be demolished overnight. Procedures have been ongoing for years and continue, the mayor of Varna assured.

The “Baba Alino” case: owners of the illegal complex near Varna have submitted a petition against its demolition

Kotsev stressed that there is no approved Detailed Development Plan (DDP) for the Baba Alino area. The plan has been drafted, but shortly before it was to be approved by the municipal expert council, it was withdrawn, the mayor said.

According to him, one of the major causes of illegal construction is the lack of DDPs for large territories and areas, with plans instead being drawn up for individual plots.

The DDP for Baba Alino, submitted to the Primorski district and approved for drafting, was initiated in January 2025, shortly before the municipality began addressing illegal construction in the area, Blagomir Kotsev emphasised.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Пет непълнолетни момчета пострадаха при катастрофа в Горна Оряховица (СНИМКИ)
1
Пет непълнолетни момчета пострадаха при катастрофа в Горна...
Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата с деца в Горна Оряховица (ВИДЕО)
2
Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата с деца в...
Започна изкупуването на череши в Кюстендилско, производителите са недоволни от цените
3
Започна изкупуването на череши в Кюстендилско, производителите са...
Хванаха 41-годишен шофьор с „книжка от интернет“ в Кюстендилско
4
Хванаха 41-годишен шофьор с „книжка от интернет“ в...
Задържаха училищен директор и бизнесмен за злоупотреби по обществена поръчка в Кърджали
5
Задържаха училищен директор и бизнесмен за злоупотреби по...
Кириан Жаке спря Григор Димитров на четвъртфиналите в Дъблин
6
Кириан Жаке спря Григор Димитров на четвъртфиналите в Дъблин

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
2
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи възнаграждения от висши държавни ръководни кадри
3
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи...
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
4
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал Чарлз III
5
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал...
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо Г. Данов“ за цялостен принос в книжовната литература
6
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо...

More from: Bulgaria

Cherry Picking in Bulgaria’s Kyustendil Region Has Begun; Producers Dissatisfied with the Prices
Cherry Picking in Bulgaria’s Kyustendil Region Has Begun; Producers Dissatisfied with the Prices
Only 17% of Household Waste in Bulgaria Is Recycled, Compared with an EU Average of Around 48% Only 17% of Household Waste in Bulgaria Is Recycled, Compared with an EU Average of Around 48%
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfil Its Commitments to NATO, Said Defence Minister Stoyanov at a Meeting of Alliance’s Member States Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfil Its Commitments to NATO, Said Defence Minister Stoyanov at a Meeting of Alliance’s Member States
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Inspection Uncovers 42 Fraudulent Building Permits in Varna Inspection Uncovers 42 Fraudulent Building Permits in Varna
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
Crash into an Electric Pole: Five Underage Boys Injured in a Road Accident in Gorna Oryahovitsa Crash into an Electric Pole: Five Underage Boys Injured in a Road Accident in Gorna Oryahovitsa
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Parliament Approves at Second Reading the Increase in the Debt Ceiling By Up To €3.8 Billion Parliament Approves at Second Reading the Increase in the Debt Ceiling By Up To €3.8 Billion
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Въздушни линейки транспортираха две от децата, пострадали при катастрофата в Горна Оряховица
Въздушни линейки транспортираха две от децата, пострадали при...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Проверка разкри 42 неистински удостоверения за строежи във Варна Проверка разкри 42 неистински удостоверения за строежи във Варна
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Сделката между САЩ и Иран: Меморандумът между двете страни влиза в сила Сделката между САЩ и Иран: Меморандумът между двете страни влиза в сила
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Парламентът одобри и на второ четене вдигането на тавана на дълга с до 3,8 млрд. евро Парламентът одобри и на второ четене вдигането на тавана на дълга с до 3,8 млрд. евро
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев: Няма да допуснем санкции, които рефлектират негативно...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Четирима души получиха шанс за живот след донорска ситуация
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Одити в БДЖ, НКЖИ и "Български пощи" разпореди министърът...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
1/4 от суровото мляко у нас е с лоша хигиена, започва засилен...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ