Issuing of Demolition Orders for 13 Illegal Sructures in the Baba Alino Area near Varna Is Set to Begin

On Friday, 19 June, the issuing of demolition orders for illegal structures in the Baba Alino area near Varna will begin. This was announced by Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev to journalists during the national meeting of local and central executive authorities, taking place in Sofia on June 18.

Kotsev emphasised that certificates of tolerance are issued by the chief architects of municipalities and districts. They are a separate authority, supervised by the regional directorates of the Directorate for National Construction Control. The tolerances they issue are subject to control by this body, not by mayors, Kotsev stressed. The certificates of tolerance for the Baba Alino area were issued in 2023 by the mayor of the Primorski district during the administration of Ivan Portnih.

Any certificate of tolerance issued at this time must be referred to him, the current mayor of Varna commented.

According to him, the law allows such certificates to be issued for buildings constructed up to 2001, and for them to be recognised as tolerated, which allows them not to be demolished.

Photo: BTA

Kotsev informed that in 2024 the Primorski district carried out on-site inspections and identified 15 illegal buildings. The relevant procedures have been initiated for issuing orders to halt illegal construction and subsequently demolition orders. The process of issuing such acts is quite lengthy, in accordance with the Spatial Planning Act, Kotsev noted. He emphasised that no illegal construction can be demolished overnight. Procedures have been ongoing for years and continue, the mayor of Varna assured.

The “Baba Alino” case: owners of the illegal complex near Varna have submitted a petition against its demolition

Kotsev stressed that there is no approved Detailed Development Plan (DDP) for the Baba Alino area. The plan has been drafted, but shortly before it was to be approved by the municipal expert council, it was withdrawn, the mayor said.

According to him, one of the major causes of illegal construction is the lack of DDPs for large territories and areas, with plans instead being drawn up for individual plots.

The DDP for Baba Alino, submitted to the Primorski district and approved for drafting, was initiated in January 2025, shortly before the municipality began addressing illegal construction in the area, Blagomir Kotsev emphasised.

Source: BTA