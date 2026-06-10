KYB Corporation: Homeowners in "Baba Alino" Near Varna Submit Petition Against Demolition of Buildings

Property owners and residents of the Forest Club complex in the “Baba Alino” area near Varna have submitted a petition calling for the immediate suspension of actions aimed at demolishing residential buildings and for the protection of the rights of bona fide property purchasers, according to a statement issued by KYB Corporation.

The petition calls for:

The suspension of demolition proceedings until the case has been fully clarified;

The protection of bona fide purchasers of real estate;

Measures to prevent hundreds of families from losing their homes and life savings;

Guarantees that citizens will not bear the consequences of potential administrative, institutional or other violations for which they are not responsible.

KYB Corporation expressed its full support for the residents’ demands and called on the authorities to resolve the situation in a fair, lawful and responsible manner.

It is emphasised that the corporation continues to cooperate with the competent authorities and provide the necessary documentation within the framework of the ongoing inspections.

“Our position remains consistent: the case should be resolved solely through lawful actions, institutional dialogue and legal safeguards. We believe it is of crucial importance for the state to ensure a balance between the public interest, the rule of law and the rights of citizens who have acted in good faith. Any drastic measures taken before the final completion of inspections and legal proceedings could lead to serious social and financial consequences for hundreds of families,” KYB Corporation said in a statement.

First-Hand Account of the Alleged "Baba Alino" Property Scam: "The Forest Had Been Turned Into a Construction Site and There Were No Building Permits"