Vladislav Goranov of GERB: The Budget Draft Has Not Been Withdrawn – It Passed First Reading and Remains on Parliament’s Agenda

от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Снимка: BNT

“We are halting decisions on the budget and temporarily suspending the parliamentary procedure. The draft budget has not been withdrawn; it has passed its first reading and remains on the National Assembly’s agenda.” This was the comment made in the studio of More from the Day by Vladislav Goranov from GERB, former Finance Minister., on November 27.

“When we resume work on the final version of the state budget draft will depend on how communication develops over the coming days between the parties supporting the government, the trade unions and the employers. As early as tomorrow, the substantive debate will begin at the Ministry of Finance,” Goranov explained.

According to him, the budget cannot be entirely new, if only because the current financial framework is the result of accumulated developments in the country over the past several years.

“If someone today is dissatisfied with the parameters of the state budget draft, they should look back at the budgeting history of the last five years, during a period of political crisis, and see how the distortions have accumulated over time, leading to the need for this unpopular discussion about the state finances,” he added.

Goranov also criticised the conduct of the opposition, namely PP–DB, particularly just weeks before the completion of one of the country’s most significant integration projects – joining the eurozone:

“Trying to leave the country without a functioning government would be irresponsible, especially through such illegitimate means. There are parties that lose politically from being in power, yet they have formed a majority that is far from simple.”

He also commented on the statement by BSP – United Left that the party may reconsider its participation in the governing coalition:

“In the coming weeks, the aim will not be to cross the red lines of any partner, but we will not leave the responsibility solely in our hands. This coalition is a difficult bond between concepts that are hard to reconcile – left, right and centre.”

According to him, nothing is a matter of being pursued “at any cost”, and the continued existence of the current government is not an end in itself.

