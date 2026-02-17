Weather Forecast: Rain and Snow, Strong Winds and Temperature Changes

Snow will fall in the north-western regions and across the higher plateaus of western Bulgaria. In north-eastern Bulgaria, a warning is also in place for strong wind gusts, which will cause temperatures to drop further. Maximum temperatures will range from only about 2°C–3°C in the north-west to 10°C–12°C in the south-east; in Sofia they will be around 5°C.

During the night it will be snowing almost in the entire country, reaching eastern Bulgaria last. Morning temperatures will be around or slightly below freezing.

In the afternoon, precipitation will ease from the west, with cloud cover breaking and decreasing to mostly sunny conditions. Daytime temperatures will show little change, generally between 2°C and 7°C, around 3°C in Sofia.

Winds will be north-westerly, moderate to strong. In the Danubian Plain there will be conditions for blizzards and drifting snow. Icy surfaces will form in the north-eastern regions.

On Thursday, the wind will weaken. The morning will be foggy and quite cold, with minimum temperatures dropping to minus 7°C, but daytime values will rise into double digits in sunny weather. On Friday, cloud cover will increase again and rain will set in, mixed with snow in northern and mountainous areas. Temperatures around freezing are expected throughout Saturday. On Sunday, minimum temperatures will fall to minus 11°C.





