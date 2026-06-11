Weather: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms

Warnings for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm activity and localised hail remain in force across Western and Central Bulgaria throughout the night.

More significant precipitation amounts are expected in mountainous areas. Conditions will also be favourable for hail formation.

By morning, rain will also spread into Northeastern Bulgaria, while tomorrow many parts of the country are expected to experience intense rainfall, thunderstorms and local hail. There is also a risk of flooding, as a cold atmospheric front is passing through the country.

A moderate to strong north-westerly wind will bring in cooler air. Maximum temperatures will drop significantly and range between 20°C and 27°C, with around 19°C in Sofia.

In the mountains, many areas will see intense rainfall and thunderstorms, particularly in the Central Balkan Mountains and the Rila–Rhodope region.

Unlike today, tomorrow the Black Sea coast will also experience temporary heavy rain and thunderstorms, although maximum temperatures there will remain largely unchanged.

During the night into Saturday and early morning, heavy and significant rainfall will persist in Eastern Bulgaria. During the day, precipitation will gradually decrease and stop by the evening. Winds will weaken, while temperatures will remain unchanged and below seasonal averages.

A warming trend is expected in the coming days. Conditions will be mostly sunny, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly in eastern and mountainous regions. More intense rainfall and strong thunderstorm activity are expected again on Tuesday.