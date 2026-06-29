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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Wholesale Food Prices in Bulgaria Continue Downward Trend, State Commission Reports

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Чете се за: 10:32 мин.
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Wholesale prices of basic food products, fruits and vegetables in Bulgaria continued to move downward this week as well, according to the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

The wholesale price index (WPI), which reflects movements in wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, fell by 0.5 per cent to 2.383 points, compared with 2.395 points a week earlier. The base level of the index (1.000 points) dates back to 2005.

Among vegetables, tomatoes recorded the largest increase this week, rising by 9.81 per cent and trading at €1.50 per kilogram. An increase was also seen in cabbage prices – up 3.77 per cent to €0.55 per kilogram, cucumbers – up 1.56 per cent to €1.04 per kilogram, and carrots – up 1.09 per cent to €0.93 per kilogram.

The most significant price decrease was recorded for courgettes, down 25.13 per cent to €0.59 per kilogram, and lettuce, down 20.77 per cent to €0.58 per kilogram. Prices also fell for peppers, with red peppers down 14.75 per cent to €2 per kilogram, and green peppers down 5.86 per cent to €1.80 per kilogram. Potatoes also became cheaper, down 10.71 per cent to €0.60 per kilogram. Mature onions remained unchanged from last week and are sold at €0.60 per kilogram.

Among fruits, strawberries again recorded a significant increase, up 14.57 per cent to €3.35 per kilogram. Prices also rose for apples – up 11.11 per cent to €1.26 per kilogram, and lemons – up 2.93 per cent to €2.53 per kilogram. The only decrease was recorded for cherries, down 1.13 per cent to €2.10 per kilogram.

Cow’s milk cheese remained unchanged from last week, trading at €5.98 per kilogram, while “Vitosha”-type yellow cheese fell by 1.85 per cent to €9.23 per kilogram. Sour milk (3 per cent and above fat content) rose by 0.55 per cent to €0.73 per 400 g pot, while fresh milk fell by 4.26 per cent to €1.08 per litre. Cow’s butter (125 g pack) decreased in price and is sold at €1.35 per unit, down 2.03 per cent.

Frozen chicken meat rose by 0.59 per cent to €3.75 per kilogram, and eggs (size M) increased by 1.94 per cent to €0.21 per unit at wholesale level. Rice rose by 4.34 per cent to €1.73 per kilogram, and lentils by 1.35 per cent to €2.10 per kilogram. Sunflower oil edged slightly down by 0.12 per cent to €1.71 per litre, while sugar rose marginally by 0.45 per cent to €0.89 per kilogram. Type 500 flour fell by 8.31 per cent to €0.64 per kilogram, and mature beans by 1.73 per cent to €2.16 per kilogram.

At the “Sitnyakovo” market in Sofia, our team checked whether fruits and vegetables have indeed become cheaper.

BNT: Have you noticed any price reductions in vegetables?
Not at all.
BNT: In courgettes?
I haven’t eaten courgettes this year. It’s no longer the season for green salad. I eat cherries; I haven’t noticed their price going down.
I also don’t notice any price reduction. I don’t know why you are asking such a question; there is no reduction. Prices have settled at certain levels. Maybe tomatoes will fall; you can find them at prices from €1.20 to €5.00, depending on the type of tomato.
BNT: What do you usually buy at the market?
Cucumbers, tomatoes and onions.
BNT: Do you feel any price decrease?
Not really.
BNT: Do you buy courgettes?
No.
BNT: Why?
There is no one to fry them.

The Market Price Index (MPI), which tracks changes in wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, fell by 0.5 percent to 2.383 points, down from 2.395 points a week earlier. The index’s base level (1,000 points) dates back to 2005.

Among vegetables, tomatoes saw the sharpest price increase this week, rising 9.81 percent to 1.50 euros per kilogram. Prices also rose for cabbage —up 3.77 percent to 0.55 euros per kilogram, cucumbers —up 1.56 percent to 1.04 euros per kilogram—and carrots —up 1.09 percent to 0.93 euros per kilogram.

The most significant price drops were for zucchini —down 25.13 percent to 0.59 euros per kilogram—and green lettuce —down 20.77 percent to 0.58 euros per kilogram. Prices for peppers have also fallen, with red peppers down 14.75 percent to 2 euros per kilogram, and green peppers down 5.86 percent to 1.80 euros per kilogram. Potatoes are also cheaper—down 10.71 percent to 0.60 euros per kilogram. Mature onions have maintained last week’s price and are selling for 0.60 euros per kilogram.

Among fruits, strawberries have again seen a significant price increase, rising by 14.57 percent to 3.35 euros per kilogram. Apple prices are also up—by 11.11 percent to 1.26 euros per kilogram—as are lemon prices —by 2.93 percent to 2.53 euros per kilogram. The only item that has become cheaper is cherries —down 1.13 percent to 2.10 euros per kilogram.

Cow’s milk cheese has remained at last week’s price and is selling for 5.98 euros per kilogram, while “Vitosha”-style yellow cheese has dropped by 1.85 percent to 9.23 euros per kilogram. Yogurt (3% and over fat content) is 0.55% more expensive, at 0.73 euros per 400-gram container, while fresh milk is down 4.26 percent to 1.08 euros per liter. The price of butter (125-gram packet) is lower, trading at 1.35 euros per packet, a 2.03 percent decline.

Frozen chicken has risen by 0.59 percent to 3.75 euros per kilogram, and eggs (size M) have risen by 1.94 percent to 0.21 euros each in bulk. The price of rice rose by 4.34 percent to 1.73 euros per kilogram, and that of lentils rose by 1.35 percent to 2.10 euros per kilogram. Cooking oil saw a slight decrease—down 0.12 percent to 1.71 euros per liter—while sugar saw a slight increase—up 0.45 percent to 0.89 euros per kilogram. Type 500 flour is 8.31 percent cheaper at 0.64 euros per kilogram, and mature beans are 1.73 percent cheaper at 2.16 euros per kilogram.

At the Sitnyakovo market in Sofia, our team checked whether fruits and vegetables have indeed become cheaper.

- BNT: Have you noticed that some vegetables have gotten cheaper?

- None at all.

- BNT: What about zucchini?

- I haven’t eaten zucchini this year; it’s no longer suitable for green salad. I eat cherries, and I haven’t noticed their price going down.

- I haven’t noticed any price drops either; I don’t know why you’re asking us this question—there hasn’t been a drop. Prices have stabilized at certain levels. Maybe tomato prices will drop; you can find them for anywhere between 1.20 euros and 5.00 euros, depending on the tomatoes.

- BNT: What do you buy most often at the market?

- Cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions.

- BNT: Do you notice prices getting cheaper?

- Not really.

- BNT: Do you buy zucchini?

- No.

- BNT: Why not?

- There’s no one to fry them.

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