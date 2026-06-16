БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Григор Димитров започна сезона на трева с победа
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Софийският градски съд остави в ареста обвиняем за...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Институтът „Ройтерс“: БНТ е телевизията с...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
ЕП не свали имунитета на Никола Минчев
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Нова телефонна измама: "Лични лекари" искат...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Илияна Йотова: Подпалването на дипломатически автомобили...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Сметната палата проверява МВР и Агенцията по горите за...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Woman Killed and Five Injured in Serious Crash Between Yakoruda and Velingrad

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
EN
Запази

A car and a minibus were involved in a collision; the road is closed to traffic in both directions

годишен без книжка загина катастрофа български извор

A woman has died and five other people have been injured in a serious road accident on the route between Yakoruda and Velingrad.

According to initial reports, a car and a minibus were involved in a collision.

A 56-year-old female passenger travelling in the car died as a result of the crash. Five other people were injured and are currently undergoing medical examinations.

The road has been closed to traffic in both directions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тежка катастрофа край Слънчев бряг: 18-годишна украинка загина на пешеходна пътека
1
Тежка катастрофа край Слънчев бряг: 18-годишна украинка загина на...
Нова телефонна измама: "Лични лекари" искат плащания на несъществуващи такси
2
Нова телефонна измама: "Лични лекари" искат плащания на...
Пазарите реагират: Търговци на горива очакват трайно поевтиняване
3
Пазарите реагират: Търговци на горива очакват трайно поевтиняване
Сметната палата проверява МВР и Агенцията по горите за разходването на 1,3 млрд. лева за борба с пожарите
4
Сметната палата проверява МВР и Агенцията по горите за разходването...
Симеон Дянков: Общият дефицит за 2025 година е около 5,5% от БВП
5
Симеон Дянков: Общият дефицит за 2025 година е около 5,5% от БВП
Боряна Калейн: За мен е огромно удоволствие и чест да бъда на световното първенство за спортисти със синдром на Даун
6
Боряна Калейн: За мен е огромно удоволствие и чест да бъда на...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
2
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи възнаграждения от висши държавни ръководни кадри
3
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи...
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за зрелостниците на матурите по български език и профилиращ предмет
4
Оценка „Добър“ и „Много добър“ за...
Подобрява се състоянието на един от шофьорите от катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
5
Подобрява се състоянието на един от шофьорите от катастрофата на...
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
6
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан

More from: Bulgaria

BFSA Seizes Over a Tonne of Animal Products Without Documents at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing
BFSA Seizes Over a Tonne of Animal Products Without Documents at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing
After Meeting with Prime Minister Radev: Hauliers Will Not Go Ahead With Planned Protest After Meeting with Prime Minister Radev: Hauliers Will Not Go Ahead With Planned Protest
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Reuters Institute: BNT Is The Most Trusted Television Broadcaster in Bulgaria Reuters Institute: BNT Is The Most Trusted Television Broadcaster in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
North Macedonia’s Chargé d’Affaires Summoned to Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Over Embassy Arson Attack North Macedonia’s Chargé d’Affaires Summoned to Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Over Embassy Arson Attack
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Pilot Nikolay Kalaydzhiev Sets New World Record with 1,021 Take-offs and Landings Pilot Nikolay Kalaydzhiev Sets New World Record with 1,021 Take-offs and Landings
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
New Phone Scam Uses GPs’ Numbers to Demand Fake Medical Fees New Phone Scam Uses GPs’ Numbers to Demand Fake Medical Fees
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.

Водещи новини

Софийският градски съд остави в ареста обвиняем за тежката катастрофа на „Челопешко шосе“
Софийският градски съд остави в ареста обвиняем за тежката...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
МВнР извикаха временно управляващия посолството на Република Северна Македония у нас заради подпалените дипломатически автомобили МВнР извикаха временно управляващия посолството на Република Северна Македония у нас заради подпалените дипломатически автомобили
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
Институтът „Ройтерс“: БНТ е телевизията с най-високо обществено доверие в България Институтът „Ройтерс“: БНТ е телевизията с най-високо обществено доверие в България
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Илияна Йотова: Подпалването на дипломатически автомобили го приемам като посегателство срещу България Илияна Йотова: Подпалването на дипломатически автомобили го приемам като посегателство срещу България
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Една жертва и петима ранени след тежка катастрофа между Якоруда и...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Популярен тиктокър беше задържан на АМ „Тракия“ след...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Нова телефонна измама: "Лични лекари" искат плащания на...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
ЕП не свали имунитета на Никола Минчев
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ