Woman Killed and Five Injured in Serious Crash Between Yakoruda and Velingrad

A car and a minibus were involved in a collision; the road is closed to traffic in both directions
A woman has died and five other people have been injured in a serious road accident on the route between Yakoruda and Velingrad.
According to initial reports, a car and a minibus were involved in a collision.
A 56-year-old female passenger travelling in the car died as a result of the crash. Five other people were injured and are currently undergoing medical examinations.
The road has been closed to traffic in both directions.