Worker Dies After Falling into Quarry Excavation Near Burgas

A 62-year-old worker has died after falling into an excavation more than 30 metres deep at a quarry near the Gorno Ezerovo residential complex in Burgas, the Burgas Directorate of the Executive Agency “General Labour Inspectorate” announced.

The director of the Burgas Labour Inspectorate, Pavlin Vaskov, said the incident occurred during the night. The man was employed under a labour contract by a private security company and worked as a security guard.

“We still have to establish why he went to the exact location where he fell. Our team is on site and an inspection is currently under way,” Vaskov said.

“The key issue is to determine where he was expected to move within the scope of his duties and how the site's designated route system was organised,” he added.

Source: BTA