БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Запалиха автомобили на българското посолство в Скопие
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Светът въздъхна с облекчение и оптимизъм след сделката за...
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Пари в хазната няма, ще работим за...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Полицията в София хвана 15-годишно момче зад волана,...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме Ормузкия проток. “Кораби, палете двигателите си. Нека потече петрол!”, каза американският президент. Иран също потвърди незабавното и трайно прекратяване на военните действия със САЩ.

Worker Dies After Falling into Quarry Excavation Near Burgas

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
EN
Запази
работник починал паднал изкоп кариера бургас

A 62-year-old worker has died after falling into an excavation more than 30 metres deep at a quarry near the Gorno Ezerovo residential complex in Burgas, the Burgas Directorate of the Executive Agency “General Labour Inspectorate” announced.

The director of the Burgas Labour Inspectorate, Pavlin Vaskov, said the incident occurred during the night. The man was employed under a labour contract by a private security company and worked as a security guard.

“We still have to establish why he went to the exact location where he fell. Our team is on site and an inspection is currently under way,” Vaskov said.

“The key issue is to determine where he was expected to move within the scope of his duties and how the site's designated route system was organised,” he added.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Масови арести в Ботунец и в различни части на София: Задържаха членове на "Калашниците" за рекет, изнудване и проституция
1
Масови арести в Ботунец и в различни части на София: Задържаха...
Иран с ответен удар срещу Израел, според Тръмп сделката с Техеран ще бъде сключена до часове
2
Иран с ответен удар срещу Израел, според Тръмп сделката с Техеран...
Кюрасао - най-малката държава, участвала на световно първенство
3
Кюрасао - най-малката държава, участвала на световно първенство
МВР удари "Калашниците": КПП-та в Ботунец, обиски и арести в цяла София (ОБЗОР)
4
МВР удари "Калашниците": КПП-та в Ботунец, обиски и...
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме Ормузкия проток
5
Доналд Тръмп: Сделката за мир с Иран е сключена, отваряме Ормузкия...
Иран също потвърди незабавното и трайно прекратяване на военните действия със САЩ
6
Иран също потвърди незабавното и трайно прекратяване на военните...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно има гонки
2
Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно...
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
3
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи възнаграждения от висши държавни ръководни кадри
4
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи...
Съдът гледа мярката на единия от шофьорите, причинили жестоката катастрофа на "Челопешко шосе"
5
Съдът гледа мярката на единия от шофьорите, причинили жестоката...
Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със 7,8%
6
Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със...

More from: Bulgaria

Minister of Tourism: Bulgaria to Launch Talks with Airlines on New Charter Programmes in Bid to Revive German Tourism Market
Minister of Tourism: Bulgaria to Launch Talks with Airlines on New Charter Programmes in Bid to Revive German Tourism Market
Bulgarian National Arrested in Thessaloniki on Suspicion of Espionage after Using a Drone Bulgarian National Arrested in Thessaloniki on Suspicion of Espionage after Using a Drone
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Sofia Metro Service to 'Teatralna' and 'Hadzhi Dimita'r Stations Resumes Ahead of Schedule from Today Sofia Metro Service to 'Teatralna' and 'Hadzhi Dimita'r Stations Resumes Ahead of Schedule from Today
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Ombudsman Calls for Increase in Child Disability Benefits and End to Deductions for Personal Assistance Ombudsman Calls for Increase in Child Disability Benefits and End to Deductions for Personal Assistance
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nowais: “We Will Partner with Bulgaria on Education and Investment” UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nowais: “We Will Partner with Bulgaria on Education and Investment”
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Bulgaria Issues Three Collector Coins Since Start of the Year – What Is the Approval Process? Bulgaria Issues Three Collector Coins Since Start of the Year – What Is the Approval Process?
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Светът въздъхна с облекчение и оптимизъм след сделката за мир между САЩ и Иран
Светът въздъхна с облекчение и оптимизъм след сделката за мир между...
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
По света
Запалиха автомобили на българското посолство в Скопие Запалиха автомобили на българското посолство в Скопие
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
По света
Премиерът Радев: Пари в хазната няма, ще работим за повишаване на събираемостта и ограничаване на разходите Премиерът Радев: Пари в хазната няма, ще работим за повишаване на събираемостта и ограничаване на разходите
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Малолетно дете е в критично състояние след падане с електрическа тротинетка в Асеновград Малолетно дете е в критично състояние след падане с електрическа тротинетка в Асеновград
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Работник е починал, след като е паднал в изкоп на кариера край Бургас
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Поне 9 загинали при поредните руски удари в Украйна
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
По света
Делян Пеевски направи промени в ръководството на ДПС
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Язовирите за питейно-битово водоснабдяване са пълни на 92,29%
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ