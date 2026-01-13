Young Men Ordered Counterfeit Banknotes Online – Attempted to Circulate Them

Three men have been arrested for acquiring and distributing more than 400 counterfeit banknotes – in lev and euro – with a total face value of BGN 40,000.

The notes were printed on ordinary paper using an inkjet printer and appeared visually convincing. However, the paper was plain, lacking any protective features or rustling sound. In total, 550 banknotes in lev and euro with a nominal value exceeding BGN 50,000 were involved.

The suspects, aged 18, 20, and 27, have been charged and are currently held in custody. Under Bulgarian law, the offence carries a prison sentence of two to eight years.

Three pre-trial proceedings have been opened, the largest concerning over 400 counterfeit lev and euro banknotes. According to the prosecution, the notes were of poor quality, and the men attempted to circulate them through shops in Vetovo.

One of the detainees is from the village of Yasenovets in the Razgrad district. The Prosecutor's Office has warned citizens that even possession of counterfeit banknotes is a criminal offence and urged anyone with suspicions to report it to 112. There is no evidence that the arrested men produced the fake banknotes themselves.

Authorities are also seeking the cooperation of partner agencies in another European country to determine the involvement of an additional individual.