'Border Police' Disrupted an Attempt for Smuggling Marijuana Worth Approximately €5.5 Million

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
An attempt to smuggle nearly 700 kilogrammes of marijuana, worth approximately €5.5 million, was disrupted at the Lesovo border checkpoint. This was announced at a briefing at the District Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in Yambol by representatives of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP), the Customs Agency, and the District Prosecutor’s Office on January 19.

The narcotic substance was discovered on the night of 16–17 January during a specialised operation conducted by GDBOP and the Customs Agency. The marijuana had been concealed in 1,186 vacuum-sealed packages hidden inside wooden panels in a lorry travelling from Bulgaria to Turkey. An expert analysis is pending, but it is most likely a high-quality hybrid strain of marijuana with a high tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, said Senior Commissioner Emil Borisov, Deputy Director of GDBOP.

“The driver is a 55-year-old Bulgarian citizen from the Shumen region. At this stage, we are still assessing the extent of his involvement with the transported cargo. He is cooperating with the investigation and has no prior criminal record,” said Yambol District Prosecutor Doychin Doychev.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in the case. The offence carries a penalty of between 5 and 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine ranging from BGN 20,000 to BGN 100,000, Doychev added.

