'Europe' Motorway to Be Opened by Mid-September

By the end of next month, a new 17 km stretch of the Hemus Motorway, will open as well

АМ
Снимка: BTA

Regional Development Minister, Ivan Ivanov, on August 21 commented on the ongoing water crisis, stressing that political crises often lead to humanitarian crises such as the one currently affecting Pleven. He said efforts are being made to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the minister inspected the construction of the Europe Motorway. The Ministry of Regional Development announced that the 63-kilometre motorway, running from the Serbian border to Sofia’s Northern Bypass, will be put into operation by mid-September. Its main purpose is to ease heavy goods traffic.

By the end of September, an additional 17 kilometres of the Hemus Motorway are also expected to open, on the section between the Boaza and Dermantsi interchanges.

“This is one of the first motorways to be fully commissioned this year. By the end of September, we will also put into service a new section of the Hemus Motorway. In 2025, Bulgaria will see two motorways completed and opened for operation,” Ivanov said.

