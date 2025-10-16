'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Says His Party Is Prepared to Share Power, Urges President Radev to Resign

'MRF - New Beginning' Delyan Peevski on October 16 stated in the corridors of the Parliament that they are always ready for negotiations and to share responsibility of government.

“I spoke with the Prime Minister. I am waiting for them – they said they would have a decision by Monday about what they intend to do. I assume he is waiting for Borissov. Everything is in Borissov’s hands — whether he will throw the country into the abyss.” BNT: Is your negotiating team ready? Peevski: “We are always ready for negotiations. You saw how long we supported this cabinet without asking for anything — purely for the sake of the people. We are ready to continue supporting it in this way, and we are ready to share responsibility. We have a strong backbone; we can bear responsibility — the Movement for Rights and Freedoms has proven that.”

Peevski called "outright populism" the decision of President Rumen Radev to use his own car when traveling with his staff, in solidarity with his staff after Parliament changed the law and barred them from the transport services of the National Service for Protection.