'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Says His Party Is Prepared to Share Power, Urges President Radev to Resign

Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
EN
We will always be ready to govern Bulgaria, said the leader of "MRF-New Beginning"

'MRF - New Beginning' Delyan Peevski on October 16 stated in the corridors of the Parliament that they are always ready for negotiations and to share responsibility of government.

“I spoke with the Prime Minister. I am waiting for them – they said they would have a decision by Monday about what they intend to do. I assume he is waiting for Borissov. Everything is in Borissov’s hands — whether he will throw the country into the abyss.”

BNT: Is your negotiating team ready?

Peevski: “We are always ready for negotiations. You saw how long we supported this cabinet without asking for anything — purely for the sake of the people. We are ready to continue supporting it in this way, and we are ready to share responsibility. We have a strong backbone; we can bear responsibility — the Movement for Rights and Freedoms has proven that.”

Peevski called "outright populism" the decision of President Rumen Radev to use his own car when traveling with his staff, in solidarity with his staff after Parliament changed the law and barred them from the transport services of the National Service for Protection.

“Rumen should simply get off the official cars, because right now he is setting up his own party,” he said.

“I have full information from the regions — my local structures keep me informed. It is not honourable, and if he has any integrity, he should step down as Head of State today. Let him go, form his party, develop it, and when elections come — stand in them.”

BNT: Will you demand ministerial positions if the government is reformatted?

Peevski: “If there is a need to share responsibility in government, and if GERB finds it burdensome, we are ready to take on that responsibility. We will always be ready to govern Bulgaria in the interest of the people.”

