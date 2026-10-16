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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Президентски Избори 2026 Евровизия бнт деца Времето Президентски Избори 2026 Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Myara' Poll: Bulgarians Have Zero Tolerance for Drink- and Drug-Driving and Want Strict Fines and Penalties for Traffic Offenders

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Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
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постоянен арест турския шофьор тир катастрофата bdquoтракияldquo една жертва обвиняемият яви съда

More than 90% of Bulgarians support uncompromising action against dangerous driving and road deaths, according to a nationally representative public opinion survey conducted by BNT and polling agency Myara.

Respondents believe this is the only way to halve the number of people killed in road accidents by 2030, in line with the EU’s overarching target.

Public opinion is unusually united in support of measures to reduce road deaths.

As many as 96% of respondents across all age groups call for zero tolerance of drink- and drug-driving. More than 90% want strict enforcement and penalties.

Attitudes are equally uncompromising towards drivers who use mobile phones while driving.

There is also strong support for longer training periods for young drivers. More than 80% of those surveyed support a ban on driving throughout the EU following a serious traffic offence.

There is some uncertainty over the European Parliament’s proposal to allow people to obtain a driving licence at the age of 17, provided they gain driving experience accompanied by another driver. One in three respondents is somewhat opposed to the proposal.

The Myara survey shows that Bulgarians expect drastic measures to tackle the high number of road deaths. This comes as Bulgaria adopted the European Parliament’s strategic goal of zero road deaths by 2050 six years ago.

Greece, Poland and Estonia have already reduced road deaths by following measures under the “Vision Zero” approach. They have redesigned their roads and introduced strict penalties for offenders

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