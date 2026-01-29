'Renew Europe' Leader, Valérie Hayer, Warns of Serious Pressure on Rule of Law in Bulgaria

After a series of meetings in Sofia on on January 29, the President of the 'Renew Europe' group in the European Parliament, Valérie Hayer, warned of serious pressure on the rule of law and the electoral process in Bulgaria. Speaking to the media, she said European institutions were closely monitoring the situation and stressed that ensuring free and fair elections was vital not only for Bulgaria, but for Europe as a whole.

Valérie Hayer, President of Renew Europe in the European Parliament:

“After today’s meetings, we cannot overlook the issue of the upcoming elections in Bulgaria. We have received information that the rules may be changed at the last moment, including the possible abandonment of machine voting, and this raises serious concerns. Free and fair elections are the foundation of democracy. Bulgarian citizens simply want to live in a democratic state with fair elections, and we stand with them.”