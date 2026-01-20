'Rila' National Park Director Crashes Car, Tests Show Alcohol and Cannabis Use

The director of Rila National Park, Krasimir Andonov, has been involved in a road accident, with tests indicating 2.31 per mille of alcohol in his breath and the presence of cannabis.

Andonov crashed his private car into the building of the cemetery park in the village of Borovets, Kocherinovo municipality, at around 6.30 pm yesterday.

Police officers who arrived at the scene carried out breathalyser and drug tests, which returned positive results. Andonov has contested the result of the marijuana test.

He has been admitted to a hospital in Blagoevgrad, where a blood sample has also been taken for laboratory analysis.

Pre-trial proceedings have been opened in the case, and the duty prosecutor has been notified.